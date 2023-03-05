News

5 Newcastle United players injury update ahead of Man U match – 3 positive, 1 negative, 1 unknown

An interesting update on various Newcastle United players and their potential availability for Sunday.

An absolutely huge game for Eddie Howe’s side on their return to action, a Premier League clash against Man U.

A win would see the Newcastle United players climb to third in the table, ahead of Man U in fourth on goal difference, whilst NUFC a point ahead and a game in hand on Tottenham.

The Telegraph report on Newcastle United players and the injury / illness / availability situation ahead of Man U on Sunday – 27 March 2023:

Anthony Gordon – Is fit and available to face Manchester United if selected after recovering from his ankle injury.

Nick Pope – Pulled out of the England squad as a precaution due to a minor injury he had been carrying, he is also fit.

Miguel Almiron – Has been posting photos and video on his social media as he worked hard at the training ground to come back from his thigh injury, whilst most of the NUFC squad were in Dubai. However, The Telegraph reporting that the Paraguayan winger is still not expected to be available until late April, in line with Eddie Howe’s predicted six weeks absence.

Fabian Schar – Today’s report says that it is understood Fabian Schar will be fine to face Man U. A foot injury was believed to be the main reason but the same as Nick Pope, nothing serious – just a precaution. After pulling out of the Switzerland squad, Schar then played the full NUFC match against Forest and was excellent. Eddie Howe after the match playing down any injury worries regarding the international absence, saying ‘I think it is just a chance for him to rest his body and then go again.’

Sven Botman – He was one of five Netherlands players to withdraw from the Dutch squad on Thursday due to a mystery virus. The media in Holland has claimed that it was the result of a chicken curry served to the players, causing food poisoning. At the time, Dutch boss Ronald Koeman didn’t see it as a serious illness for the players and even said he hoped to have at least some of them back ahead of tonight’s match against Gibraltar. Three of the five have been seen back training with the squad, no sign though of Sven Botman nor the fifth player. The Telegraph are reporting Sven Botman as an ‘unknown’ in terms of availability for Sunday’s game against Man U but surely a major surprise if he isn’t available. With three of the five back training already and possibilities to play tonight, I think a ten days gap between Thursday’s news and this next Newcastle game, will see the defender available. Yet to appear for the Netherlands senior team, I doubt Sven Botman was in consideration to start tonight and far more likely Ronald Koeman has been happy for the defender to head back to Newcastle United, rather than, if available, come back to join the squad to sit on the bench tonight.

