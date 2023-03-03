Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Nottingham Forest 1 Newcastle 2

Friday’s match ended Nottingham Forest 1 Newcastle 2.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

A match where Newcastle United went behind via a shocking gifted goal BUT turned it around and won with two Alexander Isak goals, as they dominated overall.

This time it is Billy Miller:

POSITIVES

Isak in attack

I’m a huge advocate of Callum Wilson and think he’s got a future at the club beyond this season, but boy, will he have trouble getting his place back.

Isak is a class act right now.

Against Wolves he constantly stretched the defence with his running. His closing down is excellent, and he can play a bit too.

The first goal was a lovely bit of improvisation and his disallowed assist was silky as you like.

As for his penalty. He was as cool as the northern reaches of his homeland with his execution of the spot kick. Great leadership and character from Trippier to step forward and smile through all the gamesmanship and then hand the ball over to the Swede to convert.

He’s starting to show what he’s all about.

There’s something amiss with Wilson and hopefully Isak can stay fit and give Wilson the chance to rest up. I still think our number 9 will be able to add some important contributions later in the season but it’s positive we don’t have to solely rely on him now.

A winner’s win (Second game running)

That was one of those wins that really boosts your hopes.

Our sketchy 2023 form had made Champions League qualification become more and more challenging. However, we are now starting to dig deep and get the results we need.

Against Wolves we were dominant for most of the game and then conceded a soft goal. We’ve had so many draws this season and it looked like we might repeat the feat until a 79th minute Almiron goal grabbed the win.

We left it even later yesterday, but an injury time winner meant we’ve turned two potential draws into wins, over the course of six days. We have the joint most draws in the Premier League this season with 11. Four have been 1-1 and six have been 0-0. Securing winners in games like these will make all the difference to our European aspirations and we should be full of self-belief after this latest pair of matches.

That was our first win coming from behind this season too. Granted we haven’t gone behind many times but it’s still nice to abolish that stat.

Back in our hands

Long way to go but the Champions League qualification is back in our hands.

We are a point behind Tottenham, who are in 4th, and have a game in hand. If Southampton can get anything at home to Tottenham today it will give us such a lift.

I think the end of April is going to be the real crunch in this chase for the top top. We play Tottenham on the 23rd (could be moved to 22nd…) and then they host Manchester United on the 27th before travelling to Liverpool on the 30th, whereas we go away to Everton on the 27th and play Southampton at home on the 30th. That is going to be a massive week.

Let’s not forget, we’re chasing Manchester United too, a win in our game against them will make things really interesting.

As for Liverpool, they are in the hunt and have shown how potent they can still be. We now have a five points cushion on them with the same amount of games played. When we come back from the international break that first week in April is going to be significant for them. They must travel to both Man City and Chelsea before hosting Arsenal. We could create a nice buffer with the right results over that period.

NEGATIVES

Shaky defending

We’ve got the best defence in the Premier League but we’ve had some iffy moments in recent games.

It was Botman’s turn to gift an opponent an opportunity. Full marks to Dennis who looked like he may have lost the chance and then executed an incredible dinked finish to evade the attempted saves and blocks of Pope, Botman and Trippier.

The errors we’re making are the exception that prove the rule though. They are leading to key moments and the concession of goals. However, they are still infrequent.

We’ve conceded 19 goals this season and the next best defences are those of title challengers Arsenal and Man City who are both on 25 goals. Although we’re the lowest scorers in the top eight, the performances of this backline have ensured we are 3rd on goal difference. Just need to iron out these lapses in concentration if we’re going to win these big games coming up.

A Maradona goal that shouldn’t have been disallowed

So so unfortunate that Anderson was denied his first goal.

It was surprising that he came on for the full second half but he impressed. The Geordie Maradona had some good moments.

Within a few minutes he almost volleyed in. He harried and hassled and tried to create throughout the half. There was a great little dribble that wasn’t unlike the real Maradona but his smash across the box wasn’t met by anyone.

His main moment was when he rose above his man and headed Isak’s cross into the back of the net. A lengthy check was carried out and Longstaff was deemed offside. I understand the rationale, I just don’t agree with it. Longstaff was offside when the ball was originally delivered by Isak and he then interfered with play when the ball was hit against him. But when do we reach the second phase?

How many Forest players have to kick it before Longstaff is no longer considered offside? Not one but two players cleared the ball. They weren’t deflections either. The defenders intentionally hit the balls where they hit them. I know I’m probably wrong on this but I thought it was harsh.

Harsh or not in terms of rules, it was certainly harsh that Elliot didn’t secure his first professional goal and Isak missed out on a wonderful assist too.

Injuries and niggles

When you’ve won two on the bounce, you usually want the next game to come immediately, but this international break feels vital.

I think a chance to recharge for most of our team will be invaluable and necessary.

Whilst we participate in a warm weather training and bonding trip, half of Manchester United’s players will be travelling all over playing for their national teams.

So many of our squad are currently either injured or carrying injuries. Almiron has joined Gordon on the injury list whilst the likes of Wilson, Bruno, Saint-Maximin and Schar are all reported to be carrying knocks or illnesses. Let’s get these players fit and back to their best, as we need all of them for this final third of the season.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Nottingham Forest 1 Newcastle 2 – Friday 17 March 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 45+2, 90+3 pen

Forest:

Dennis 26

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Forest 39% (47%) Newcastle 61% (53%)

Total shots were Forest 5 (2) Newcastle 15 (6)

Shots on target were Forest 3 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Forest 3 (1) Newcastle 7 (2)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Attendance: 29,362 (Newcastle 2,900)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Murphy (Ritchie 84), Isak, Saint-Maximin (Anderson 45)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Lewis, Wilson

(Watch official Nottingham Forest 1 Newcastle 2 match highlights HERE – Goals, excitement, controversy)

(Official Newcastle United injury update following Friday’s 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest – Read HERE)

(BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after win against Nottingham Forest – Read HERE)

(Good morning Tyneside! Just look at that Premier League table now…Read HERE)

(Gary Neville tackles the controversy after Nottingham Forest 1 Newcastle 2 – Read HERE)

(Nottingham Forest 1 Newcastle 2 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

You can follow the author on Twitter @billymerlin

