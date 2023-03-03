Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Newcastle 2 Wolves 1

Sunday’s match ended Newcastle 2 Wolves 1.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

A match where Newcastle United could and should have had this match won by half-time, however, needing supersub Miggy in the end to seize all three points.

This time it is David Punton:

POSITIVES

Ringing the changes

You have to give Howe some credit, he made the changes and it has paid off with a much needed win.

It was also a much more entertaining match than of late.

In came Isak for a start and he repaid the manager with a great headed goal, a more assured all round display as well.

In came Jacob Murphy and he had a really decent game. Miggy certainly needed a rest.

In came Willock and he was man of the match.

Then we saw birthday boy ASM back in from the start too and Schar back in harness with Botman at the back.

Managers get the criticism, so it’s only right they be applauded when it works.

There was perhaps a sense around the city that we were getting desperate for a win and thankfully we have managed to put another three points on the board.

The run in will be fun and we are still firmly in the hunt for some European football.

Super Swede

Not a moment too soon for Isak to make his mark. It was a brilliant, guided header, finding the corner where no goalkeeper can get to.

At £59m the Swedish star has a price tag hanging on him, so the goals will need to flow, and this display showed more of what we can look forward to.

He can drop deep, run the channels, has pace and movement, and he can finish.

Isak has three goals in five home Premier League appearances. His attitude is spot on too.

Here, he had 34 touches and six were in the opposition box, with also 7/13 duels won.

A real performance to get us over the line.

Willockinho

We’ve missed Joe Willock. More than we perhaps realised?

He has a drive from midfield when he is playing well and he was our best player on Sunday.

He emerged with an assist and an 88% passing accuracy stat. He was everywhere, covering almost every blade of grass. Bruno’s praise via Instagram just showed what a good game he had had.

More of the same please, Joe.

He’s played a lovely slide rule pass for Miggy to run onto and polish off the winning goal.

Special word for Miggy here too. Dropped, but came on from the bench with a great approach, bagged a vital goal, and he’s now on 11 for the season.

NEGATIVES

Ref justice

A big talking point was the Nick Pope incident.

Some say Jimenez went over too easy when he could have gone on and scored.

Others say that was a penalty and United really got away with one there, when you know you see them given, and if it was the same thing up the other end you’d be fuming.

What struck me was just how much Nick Pope caused that incident with his poor touch. It was the stuff of nightmares.

Overall he had a decent game, but they have to do more with him on his touch when he’s receiving the ball. It seemed crazy that something so innocuous could have cost us that match.

Opportunity knocks

I recall just after Xmas saying the sudden lack of cohesion in front of goal was probably a blip.

Alas, that issue continues to dog the latter half of our season.

We should have been out of sight at half time. Chances went begging at 1-0 to finish Wolves off.

It can be costly and it almost was.

I just hope they keep working on this, because surely, soon, a game will arrive when we start taking more of these chances, and we take an opponent to the cleaners, which isn’t an easy thing to do in the Premier League.

No Gordon tonic

A big negative on Sunday came before kick off, when it emerged Anthony Gordon is out for two to three weeks with an ankle knock.

That’s such a shame at a time when he is trying to fire up his move to the club and really make his mark on the team.

We’ll miss that option he gives us, but at least the international break could help limit the impact.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Wolves 1 – Sunday 12 March 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 26, Almiron 79

Wolves:

Hwang Hee-Chan 70

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 58% (49%) Newcastle 42% (51%)

Total shots were Wolves 7 (2) Newcastle 19 (13)

Shots on target were Wolves 4 (1) Newcastle 8 (5)

Corners were Wolves 3 (1) Newcastle 10 (6)

Referee: Andy Madley

Attendance: 52,240 (Wolves 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Murphy (Ritchie 85), Isak (Wilson 68), Saint-Maximin (Almiron 68)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Anderson

(Official Newcastle United injury update following Sunday’s 2-1 win over Wolves and ahead of Forest – Read HERE)

(United are back! Newcastle 2 Wolves 1 – Read HERE)

(Make sure you have close look again at Newcastle 2 Wolves 1 – These 2 TV replays stunned me – Read HERE)

(Julen Lopetegui blames referee for Wolves defeat at Newcastle United – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 2 Wolves 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 2 Wolves 1 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

