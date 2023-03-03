Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Manchester City 2 Newcastle United 0

Saturday match ended Manchester City 2 Newcastle United 0.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

A match where Newcastle United had their chances (a familiar story recently) but didn’t take them, whilst Man City scored with two of their three efforts on target.

This time it is David Punton:

POSITIVES

In from the cold

There were a few shudders when Jamal Lascelles name appeared on the team sheet, but he didn’t do too badly at all, filling in for Schar.

This could be Lascelles’ final months at the club, should the programme of change push on in the summer.

He came in at the Etihad and led the team well.

It could be the case he is needed again, so let’s get behind him while he’s still here.

Here is a player that during the Ashley years had to front up when things were going pear-shaped.

I say ‘well done’, and I say that even though we came off having lost that game.

Losing and playing well

I didn’t expect to win away at Manchester City when they’re going for a title and have a galaxy of stars.

We actually played pretty well, if you were to remove the two goals from the overall review of the game.

We had some chances. We didn’t let our heads drop.

Having lost the game it ends a sequence where we have had to play Liverpool, Man Utd (League Cup final) and Man City.

In each game there were some positives to take.

This comes with the caveat that we need to get back to winning ways soon, or it will officially be declared a slump.

Three card trick

The triple change was a big boost.

Willock, Isak and ASM gave us a new dimension. There is a strong case for all three to start.

Miggy needs a rest. Wilson needs a rest. Gordon needs another start.

NEGATIVES

Yellow peril

The booking for Joelinton will keep him out for the next two games.

He is going to be a big miss for us. An absolute unit in our engine room.

The way he plays the game, another ban was always likely.

Howe needs to be flexible

I would like to see Eddie Howe shake things up a bit more.

Teams are figuring out how to play us, so dare I say he has to be more flexible with the front three.

Does Matt Targett need to come back in? Yes.

Isak needs more game time for a £59m star signing, especially given Wilson is misfiring.

Can they both play?

Can Gordon wide right?

Can Miggy be rested?

Wake up call

The last three games have shown how far behind we still are.

Yes, we have done well, and chances are being created, but we need to be more ruthless in front of goal.

The squad lacks real depth and that is going to take a few years to sort out.

Expectations need to be tempered. Dreams of fourth place are being crushed.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester City 2 Newcastle United 0 – Saturday 4 March 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Man City:

Foden 15, Bernardo Silva 67

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 57% (56%) Newcastle 43% (44%)

Total shots were Man City 11 (6) Newcastle 5 (2)

Shots on target were Man City 3 (1) Newcastle 2 (0)

Corners were Man City 8 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Botman, Burn (Targett 87), Longstaff (Willock 63), Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 77), Gordon (ASM 62), Wilson (Isak 63)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Ritchie, Manquillo, Anderson

