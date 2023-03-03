News

3 Newcastle United stars past and present – Named in Top 10 international debutants to watch

A new report has included three Newcastle United stars, past and present.

The report covers these March 2023 international matches.

As the Premier League takes a rest for a couple of weeks ahead of the big finale.

The report from Whoscored has highlighted the ‘Top ten international debutants to watch’ in these March 2023 internationals.

Two former Newcastle United stars and one current NUFC player.

Ivan Toney – England

‘It feels as though this has been a long time coming, but it looks like Ivan Toney is set to make his England debut during this international break. The hitman has scored 16 league goals this season and provided four assists, only Kane (21) and Haaland (28) have been on the scoresheet more than the Brentford striker in the Premier League this season. He is also England’s fifth highest rated player in any of Europe’s top 5 leagues (7.35) this season and is well deserving of his call up.’

Joselu – Spain

‘At the age of 32, Joselu looks set to make his international debut after being called up to represent Spain in their matches against Norway and Scotland. Despite struggling at Newcastle, he has found his feet since moving back to Spain and has found the back of the net on 12 occasions this season in La Liga, for Espanyol. Only two players have scored more this season; Lewandowski (15) and Unal (13).’

Sven Botman – Netherlands

‘Sven Botman is having a fantastic season for Newcastle and has been an ever-present in their side throughout this campaign. He is an integral part of the strongest defence in the league with the Magpies conceding the fewest amount of goals in the Premier League so far this season (19). He has received his first call up for the Netherlands’ fixtures against France and Gibraltar and given he is rated (6.81) inside the top 10 centre-backs in the Premier League (20+ apps) it’s easy to see why Koeman was so keen to include him in the squad.’

Remarkable stories for both Joselu and Ivan Toney since leaving Newcastle United.

Whilst arguably an even more remarkable set to be played out by Sven Botman hopefully at Newcastle United.

The report doesn’t get it exactly right, as Botman isn’t an ever present, having started 23 and come on as a sub in another one of the 26 Premier League matches this season.

However, one thing not in doubt, the central defender has been superb, a key factor in Newcastle having the best defence in England this season.

