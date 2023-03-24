Opinion

24 hours after Wembley I had to face up my grinning Manchester United tormentors

So, the day after that Sunday where we couldn’t rid ourselves of that trophyless record, I now have to go to work and face the young lads who previously told me Manchester United were going to beat us.

I was massively confident we would win, so had shrugged them off on the Friday.

As I face the group of boys on the Monday morning with their grinning faces and I take the first question “what happened to Newcastle yesterday?” I decide to go on the attack.

Straight away I announce “blatant offside and deflected own goal” and then even quicker, question who they support and why.

Chelsea, the first one replies, then we find out he has never been to West London, never mind Stamford Bridge.

Calling out the next four, none have been to Liverpool or Manchester, or even one of them claiming Arsenal allegiance, the Emirates.

At this point I must state that these kids are from extremely deprived backgrounds, but that does not excuse allegiances to clubs hundreds of miles away from them, in my opinion.

So, today we play Man City at the Etihad and me and my son plan to go to a boozer in Kennington to watch the game together, just as we had done on Sunday, surrounded by Mags in Soho.

A 12.30 kick off, which I always find odd, but one which will be interesting on several levels.

How will Newcastle react to the Wembley defeat and what will Eddie do to lift the team?

Will Isak (my son’s favourite player at the moment) starts?

And so, the cup final is behind us.

We have moved on. It’s gone.

We are now talking next game and what is next for us.

When can we next get tickets for a game and what games are coming up.

The buzz of supporting your team that hasn’t won a trophy in your life time is deafening.

Me and my son look at the fixtures and try to plan what games we might get to and I send out hopeful messages to mates in Newcastle to help us out.

Me and my son were all optimism after the league cup defeat because we know where we were just a relatively short time ago. We are confident that we are moving in the right direction and that trophies are coming.

So those lads with their allegiance to clubs many miles away from where they live, I feel sorry for.

I had a group of lads last year who called themselves Section 38, they were Millwall and we had some good conversations about football to say the least.

I hope some of their youngers are coming through to continue the conversation.

As for the grinning lads who “support” teams hundreds of miles away, well enough said about them.

