Opinion

2023/24 Premier League transfer windows – French announcement points to open and closing dates

I know that we have still over just over nine weeks of this 2022/23 PL season remaining but news today of when the 2023/24 Premier League transfer windows are very likely to be.

Over in France, they have announced today their transfer windows for next season.

Last season, French / Ligue 1 exactly matched the English / Premier League windows, so fair to assume it could very well be the same again.

For 2022/23, both in England and France, the 2022 window opened on 10 June 2022 and closed on 1 September 2022. Then it was the dates for both in the mid-season window, 1 January 2023 to 31 January 2023.

Today’s announcement (see below) in France has named 10 June 2023 to 1 September 2023 and then 1 January 2024 to 31 January 2024.

The smart money will be on England following that.

If so, with the extended Premier League this season due to the World Cup, not ending until Sunday 28 May (Chelsea v Newcastle). The summer 2023 transfer window likely to open only 13 days after the end of this current campaign.

Normally it is the case that Premier League clubs can only buy from each other, or other English clubs, until we get to July, then you officially register players from overseas leagues.

The 2023/24 Premier League season kicks off on the weekend of Saturday 12 August 2023 and is scheduled to end on Sunday 19 May 2024.

GFFN report – 23 March 2023:

‘The French Professional Football League (LFP) has announced the dates for the upcoming transfer windows for the 2023-2024 season. In a statement released on Thursday, the LFP confirmed that the summer transfer window will open on June 10, 2023, and close on September 1, 2023. The winter transfer window will open on January 1, 2024, and close on January 31, 2024. These mirror the dates for the 2022-2023 season, with other European leagues closing their window on the same day, albeit at differing times.

These transfer windows provide an opportunity for clubs in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 to buy and sell players, and make necessary adjustments to their squads both ahead and during the first few rounds of the new season. The summer transfer window is typically the busiest period, as clubs have more time to negotiate and complete deals.

The dates for the upcoming transfer windows have been approved by the LFP’s Board of Directors, and will apply to all professional football clubs in France, which means clubs in the top two tiers.’

