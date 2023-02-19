Opinion

Worried about Newcastle United? Just look who was overwhelming Liverpool man of the match

Fair to say that Saturday didn’t turn out the way any of us had hoped for.

Starting brightly and then…

Out of nowhere, two great Liverpool passes and finishes, with a horror 12 minutes completed with Nick Pope’s comical (unless you are a Newcastle United fan) red card.

I bet the mackems were celebrating even more than they were an hour earlier when they’d managed a 1-1 draw at home to Bristol City.

The thing is though, there are bad results and there are bad performances, quite often the two things go hand in hand but Saturday at St James’ Park wasn’t one of them.

At the game this was my opinion and now having watched the whole 90+ minutes on TV, I think / know this for sure.

Take out those 12 minutes of madness (and even then Pope so unlucky to concede that killer second goal as he did everything right and so unfortunate that Gazpo still squeezed it past him) and this was an excellent performance.

Newcastle United so good, even though playing the final 70+ minutes a man down.

If you don’t believe me, just look at who was the overwhelming Liverpool man of the match…

Official Liverpool site:

This is Anfield – Liverpool fan site:

‘Alisson (out of 10) – 9 (Man of the Match)

Where would Liverpool be without Alisson?

The Brazilian was again a standout player, making a big early save to deny Miguel Almiron and then producing a wonderful raking pass in the lead-up to Nick Pope being sent off.

He thwarted Allan Saint-Maximin and made another big stop late on to deny Callum Wilson, in what was a faultless performance.’

Anfield Index – Liverpool fan site:

I have seen some Liverpool fans claiming that Klopp and his players managed the game so well, despite not adding to the scoreline after the Pope red card.

A funny case of managing the rest of the game so well against 10 men for 70+ minutes, when that included…Dan Burn hitting the bar (should have scored), ASM hitting the bar (unlucky, great save by Alisson), Callum Wilson failing with his one on one (should have scored but great goalkeeping).

As This is Anfield mention above, Almiron could / should have also scored in the opening few minutes.

More clinical finishing and certainly the Liverpool man of the match wouldn’t have stopped the Almiron, Burn and Wilson chances. Whilst on top of all that, Newcastle United carved out other great opportunities and situations.

This wasn’t the visitors cleverly managing the rest of the match out after having a man advantage, this was Liverpool getting lucky and Newcastle United showing they are anything but a spent force this season.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2 – Saturday 18 February 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Pope 22 Red Card

Liverpool:

Nunez 10, Gazpo 17

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 37% (61%) Newcastle 63% (39%)

Total shots were Liverpool 13 (6) Newcastle 14 (9)

Shots on target were Liverpool 7 (4) Newcastle 4 (3)

Corners were Liverpool 7 (2) Newcastle 6 (5)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Murphy 64), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Anderson (Dubravka 24), Almiron (Gordon 64), Joelinton (Ritchie 71), Saint-Maximin, Isak (Wilson 64)

Unused Subs:

Dummett, Lascelles, Lewis, Manquillo

