Opinion

Wor Kid got a Carabao Cup Final ticket after originally missing out – Can’t believe how this happened

My cousin missed out on a Carabao Cup Final ticket.

A Season Ticket holder but only able to make some of the cup games this season, he was in a ballot and had his London Hotel already booked in the hope he would be ok.

Naturally, he was gutted when I asked him how he was after hearing he had missed out, but being the sound lad he is, said “someone had to miss out didn’t they”.

Instead of bleating and whingeing, he did what for him was the next best thing and booked a breakfast in the Toon on Sunday morning to start his and his mates’ all day bender in the pubs before, during and after the game.

Surprisingly, I got a text through off a delighted him at half ten on Tuesday morning.

He informed me that the club had been in touch, they had some returned tickets and he is now gannin to Wembley!

I’m owa the moon for him, very surprised that whoever returned the Carabao Cup Final ticket / tickets didn’t have friends or family to snap their hands off for them, but I don’t know their circumstances.

What pleases me most is this is the story of “good guy” Toon ARMY fans.

The good guy who returned their ticket to the club so another fan could go and didn’t sell for a massively inflated price and the good guy who didn’t whinge because he understood 33k doesn’t fit a 50k+ demand.

Enjoy ya day wor kid.

HTL

