News

Wor Flags – Announce very special plan for Newcastle United v Liverpool today

One of the countless positives of the departure of Mike Ashley, was of course the return of Wor Flags to matches.

The pre-match flag displays once again part of the matchday routine.

Ahead of the first home match of the 2022/23 season, Wor Flags invited all fans to consider helping them with future flag displays by setting up a regular monthly donation to assist in funding them. See below how to get involved.

Now for today’s match against Liverpool, Wor Flags have now unveiled a very special plan / display, with today’s match coinciding with what would have been Sir Bobby Robson’s 90th birthday.

Via their social media accounts, Wor Flags ahead of today’s Newcastle v Liverpool match at St James’ Park:

“Our display today will be held in the East Stand.

“A tribute to Sir Bobby Robson.

“There will be a static surfer flag in the middle of the stand that we’d appreciate your help with holding.

“It will look fantastic.

“Today’s display will incorporate flags from every team that Sir Bobby either played for or managed.

“A tribute to his incredible career.

“We’d like to thank Porto, PSV, Sporting Lisbon and Ipswich Town for sending flags over.”

The Wor Flags ‘goal’ explained:

‘Our Goal

Wor Flags goal is straightforward – to create displays at St James’ Park that are worthy of this great club. We will achieve this in the following ways:

Hundreds of black and white hand-held waver flags

Larger custom design one and two poler waver flags

Large text banners featuring messages of support

Foils, surfers and custom tifos’

On behalf of everybody who visits The Mag, we signed up earlier this season to make a modest regular monthly donation to help fund Wor Flags.

If you would like to join us and do a personal individual contribution, then please go HERE, where you can set up a monthly donation (from as little as £1 per month and upwards) to Wor Flags, or a one-off contribution.

The Wor Flags website shows that including The Mag, there are currently 1,301 Newcastle United fans who have committed to a monthly donation to support the displays, great if some other additional supporters would like to commit as well.

