Wor Flags – Announce plan for Newcastle United Carabao Cup final at Wembley

One of the countless positives of the departure of Mike Ashley, was of course the return of Wor Flags to matches.

The pre-match flag displays once again part of the matchday routine.

Ahead of the first home match of the 2022/23 season, Wor Flags invited all fans to consider helping them with future flag displays by setting up a regular monthly donation to assist in funding them. See below how to get involved.

Wor Flags have now unveiled their plan for Wembley…

Via their social media accounts, Wor Flags ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Manchester Utd at Wembley:

“We can confirm there will be a display at Wembley Stadium in the Newcastle end at the League Cup final.

“The display will involve every Newcastle supporter in attendance.

“Due to the short turnaround between the second leg of the Semi-Final and the Final itself, fundraising for the main part of the display would have been extremely difficult in order to place the order in time, so we are absolutely delighted that Newcastle United have agreed to provide significant funding towards the display.

“When the lads walk out at Wembley they deserve to be met by a fantastic sight they often get at St James’ Park, and we are thrilled that Newcastle United are helping to make it a reality.

“We will be providing our own flags and banners to add to the display which should make it an unbelievable sight.

“If you are able to donate to a Wembley display, please do (details HERE on how to donate).

“Out sincere thanks goes to Newcastle United for their support with this.

“It highlights perfectly the developing relationship between fans and the club.

“Tell me ma, we’re going to Wembley!”

The Wor Flags ‘goal’ explained:

‘Our Goal

Wor Flags goal is straightforward – to create displays at St James’ Park that are worthy of this great club. We will achieve this in the following ways:

Hundreds of black and white hand-held waver flags

Larger custom design one and two poler waver flags

Large text banners featuring messages of support

Foils, surfers and custom tifos’

On behalf of everybody who visits The Mag, we signed up earlier this season to make a modest regular monthly donation to help fund Wor Flags.

If you would like to join us and do a personal individual contribution, then please go HERE, where you can set up a monthly donation (from as little as £1 per month and upwards) to Wor Flags, or a one-off contribution.

The Wor Flags website shows that including The Mag, there are currently 1,301 Newcastle United fans who have committed to a monthly donation to support the displays, great if some other additional supporters would like to commit as well.

