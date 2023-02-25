Opinion

With 29% heart capacity Wembley was never a possibility

Ahead of the Carabao Cup Final we have been asking some of our regular / irregular contributors a few questions.

Newcastle United v Manchester United kicking off at 4.30pm on Sunday.

We all know how long it was since the last silverware and very aware that most of us weren’t around when that last trophy was lifted in 1969, or at least not (in most cases) of an age to properly appreciate it.

We have left it late but have asked some key questions of these contributors to The Mag as the build up to the Carabao Cup Final gathers pace.

Next up is Jinky Jim:

What have you got planned this weekend?

To be honest, had a cup final ticket somehow found its way into my hands, I would have had a really serious decision to make .

A pretty bad heart attack a few years ago has left me with 29% capacity and I’m under strict orders to avoid stressful situations.

I’m not sure just how my pacemaker / defib would cope with being inside Wembley going into the 90th minute one – nil up.

So it’s not even a manic pub for me on Sunday, rather I will watch it at home with friends.

Just don’t go to pens, or I may have to leave the room.

What this final means to you and how important a win would be?

Far far more than it should.

After all, it’s just a game of football.

Win or lose, it doesn’t change my mortgage rate or make my hair grow back.

But to see 50 years of failure come to an end would be a truly wonderful thing.

If all of the squad had been available (including Pope, Gordon, Krafth, Dubravka) who would have been your first five names on the teamsheet, in order from first choice to fifth choice in terms of importance?

I’m one who thinks all the moving parts rather than individuals are what makes this team tick, but some are always “more equal than others.”

If Bruno and Joe win their battle, we have a real chance.

Then we need Sven and Fabian to be on their game.

And finally, the centre forward, who I expect to be Wilson, must take any chances that come his way

A massive full-on game for Man U against Barcelona that ended only around 66 hours before this Wembley final, how much of a boost, if any, is this to Newcastle United?

I believe that it must have an affect. Or should I say, that I pray it has an affect.

We shall see, but if we are still in the game after 70 mins, I think it must be to our advantage.

Out of the entire Man Utd squad (players who will be available or not), who would/will you be most happy to see not starting on Sunday, in order from first most important to fifth most important?

Casamiro and Rashford on current form – but the rest are players we can deal with.

What your NUFC starting eleven would be against Man U (Assuming everybody available apart from Pope, Gordon, Krafth, Dubravka)?

Karius, usual back four, Bruno, Joe, Longstaff, ASM, Wilson, Almiron.

Win on Sunday or finish top four?

I’m 63 with a dodgy heart. I want a trophy.

Who will you be thinking of (family member, friend), who is no longer with us, if/when Newcastle United lift the trophy on Sunday?

As Ron’s article brought home to many earlier this week, Sunday is not just for the 30,000 who will be there, or the 50,000 who go to St James’ Park this season.

It’s for all those who went before, especially through the rubbish times.

I will raise a glass (of shandy) to a few guys who won’t be here but I wish they were.

What impact, if any, do you think Sunday’s result will have on the rest of this Newcastle United season in the Premier League?

Interesting question, in that it must impact in one way or another.

Let’s hope it’s positive but a 3-0 defeat could really set us back.

But that is NOT going to happen, is it?

As a percentage, how would you rate Newcastle United’s chances of winning the Carabao Cup?

One team will win and one team will lose, so 50%.

Are you finding it difficult to stop your brain leaping forward in time, wondering just how mad the days and weeks are going to be as a Newcastle United fan if at last we win a trophy?

The best atmosphere I have ever known in town was the Sunday night after the Arsenal game, which ended our first season back in 93-94.

It was so good, I needed two days off to recover.

That will seem like a night out in a monastery, compared to this Sunday.

