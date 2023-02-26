Opinion

Win on Sunday and I would happily lose every game for the rest of the season

Ahead of the Carabao Cup Final we have been asking some of our regular / irregular contributors a few questions.

Newcastle United v Manchester United kicking off at 4.30pm on Sunday.

We all know how long it was since the last silverware and very aware that most of us weren’t around when that last trophy was lifted in 1969, or at least not (in most cases) of an age to properly appreciate it.

We have left it late but have asked some key questions of these contributors to The Mag as the build up to the Carabao Cup Final gathers pace.

Next up is Jonathan Drape-Comyn:

What have you got planned this weekend?

I live in the city so not too stressful for me!

At least if we get beat then it’s a few stops home and back into bed.

This is a great excuse to have family down from Newcastle for the weekend and to spend time with them.

Out on the Saturday night and a big group of us going out early for Sunday morning breakfast. A pint at the Dolphin then up to Wembley! Howay.

What this final means to you and how important a win would be?

This is my first final so I’m not quite sure what to expect. I was a kid for 98, 99 and my Mam didn’t let me go to the Chelsea semi final.

I did go to Cardiff, Marseille and have seen us play Spurs at Wembley, but nothing compared to this. Just excited to soak it all in.

If all of the squad had been available (including Pope, Gordon, Krafth, Dubravka) who would have been your first five names on the teamsheet, in order from first choice to fifth choice in terms of importance?

Trippier, Bruno, Botman, Pope, Schar

A massive full-on game for Man U against Barcelona that ended only around 66 hours before this Wembley final, how much of a boost, if any, is this to Newcastle United?

I don’t think it’s a boost at all, they’ve just beaten Barcelona and in the best form they’ve been in for years. If anything, they’ve got their tails up.

Out of the entire Man Utd squad (players who will be available or not), who would/will you be most happy to see not starting on Sunday, in order from first most important to fifth most important?

Really just Rashford to be honest. I’ll throw Casemiro, Varane, Fake Bruno and Shaw in there too.

What your NUFC starting eleven would be against Man U (Assuming everybody available apart from Pope, Gordon, Krafth, Dubravka)?

Karius, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (although I still like Matty Targett!), Bruno, Joelinton, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Isak

Win on Sunday or finish top four?

Win on Sunday. Would happily lose every game for the rest of the season.

Who will you be thinking of (family member, friend), who is no longer with us, if/when Newcastle United lift the trophy on Sunday?

I’m not overly sentimental but a win for Cliffy Ahmed would be great.

What impact, if any, do you think Sunday’s result will have on the rest of this Newcastle United season in the Premier League?

We’ll qualify for Europe with a win so that could ease the pressure and take us on to really challenge for a Champions League place.

A defeat? I fear that could knock the stuffing out of us for a few months.

As a percentage, how would you rate Newcastle United’s chances of winning the Carabao Cup?

20%

Are you finding it difficult to stop your brain leaping forward in time, wondering just how mad the days and weeks are going to be as a Newcastle United fan if at last we win a trophy?

In short, yes. This has felt like one of the longest weeks of my life.

