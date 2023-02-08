News

Win a pair of Carabao Cup Final tickets – Newcastle United v Manchester United

Your chance to win a pair of Carabao Cup Final tickets – Newcastle United v Manchester United.

We are giving readers of The Mag the chance to win a pair of tickets for Wembley.

It is 24 years since Newcastle United were last at Wembley for a domestic cup final and it has all the hallmarks of a classic occasion.

Eddie Howe’s black and whites meet Erik ten Hag’s reds.

Nobody needs reminding that this would represent Newcastle United’s first silverware since 1969 (Fairs Cup).

Whilst as for domestic trophies, it is fully 68 years since in 1955 the black and whites triumphed in the FA Cup at Wembley.

It would also represent the very first time Newcastle United had won this particular competition, only one previous appearance in the final in 1976, when the other team from Manchester ran out 2-1 winners with a Newcastle fan (Dennis Tueart) scoring the decisive goal!

We’ve teamed up with Club Wembley to offer one lucky reader of The Mag a pair of tickets for the big match.

Enter the competition

By entering the competition below you agree to the terms and conditions of entry.

The competition commences on Wednesday 8th February 2023 and closes at 12 noon on Monday 13th February 2023.

Tickets will be sent to the winner by 72 hours before the match day.

Club colours are not permitted in Club Wembley areas.

Good luck!