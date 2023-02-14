Opinion

Where the Newcastle United goals have come from this season – To help answer that question

To answer the question as to why are there not more Newcastle United goals, only three in the last six Premier League matches.

I think we need to take a step back.

I case of looking back over these first six months of the 2022/23 PL season and see where the Newcastle United goals have come from.

After 22 Premier League matches, there have been 35 Newcastle United goals.

Newcastle United goals 2022/23 – With number of PL starts and then in brackets the number of Premier League minutes)

10 Almiron – 22 (1,832)

7 Wilson – 14 (1,138)

3 Isak – 4 (374)

3 Bruno – 17 (1,405)

2 Wood – 4 (440)

2 Joelinton – 19 (1,690)

2 Willock – 20 (1,613)

1 Longstaff – 18 (1,684)

1 Murphy – 5 (548)

1 ASM – 6 (634)

1 Schar – 21 (1,875)

1 Trippier – 22 (1,957)

1 Own goal

If you take those top three (Wilson, Almiron, Isak), their combined total is 20 Newcastle United goals after starting a combined 40 PL matches.

There have been a lot of knee jerk reactions from a number of Newcastle fans, including doubts surrounding Callum Wilson.

I think recently he certainly hasn’t been fully fit / 100 per cent at times and that hasn’t helped. However, this season he is still averaging a goal each two starts.

Miggy Almiron obviously finding his shooting boots with double figures already, whilst three goals in only 374 PL minutes for Alexander Isak suggests he is going to be a massive asset once totally adapting to the Premier League.

After that trio you have Bruno with three in seventeen starts but then, you don’t have much really.

In the absence of both Wilson and Bruno at the weekend, if Newcastle were going to score then I think you really were looking at Almiron or Isak.

We really others to be weighing in with significantly more Newcastle United goals, especially those playing in midfield.

