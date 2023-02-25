Opinion

What would be your choice of Newcastle United team v Manchester United at Wembley? Vote now

Which 11 players would you pick in the Newcastle United team v Manchester United?

We have put together a list of the 24 players who could potentially be selected for this game from the first team squad.

The Carabao Cup Final kicking off at 4.30pm on Sunday.

We have included the full first team squad, apart from the cup-tied Anthony Gordon and Martin Dubravka, the injured Emil Krafth and suspended Nick Pope.

Joe Willock isn’t certain to be available according to Eddie Howe but he has been seen in group training this week.

Eddie Howe with the opportunity to win his first ever major trophy as a manager.

Whilst of course it is fifty four years since Newcastle United won a trophy, the Fairs Cup in 1969.

No domestic silverware since the FA Cup victory in 1955, just the 68 years ago…

So what would be your Newcastle United team v Manchester United om Sunday at Wembley? Please vote now.



