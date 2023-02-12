Opinion

What price defeat to Liverpool but Newcastle United bouncing back with victory in the Carabao Cup Final?

At the beginning of the season, Newcastle United started like a house on fire, easily beating a club from the East Midlands before a succession of draws ended when we lost on Merseyside.

In between, we won a league cup encounter and after that momentary setback at Liverpool (in a game Newcastle United didn’t deserve to lose) we propelled ourselves forward to occupy a Champions League berth and reach the League Cup final.

After the world cup break, we returned with a tremendous Premier League win against another side from the East Midlands, before embarking on a succession of draws, punctuated with crucial wins in the league cup, securing our day out at Wembley on 26 February.

The symmetry with the beginning of the season isn’t lost on me.

Further to what I’ve already said, we’ve struggled in both periods with injuries and / or suspensions to key personnel, and we have also drawn games against genuine title contenders (Man City in August and Arsenal in January).

Add to that, we’ve also had to battle hard in certain games to come back from losing situations; think Molineux and Dean Court.

Now, I’m not massively superstitious, but we have Liverpool up next, and given the way we’ve been playing, that feels like a banana skin.

Callum Wilson remains AWOL and the whole team looks like its running on empty.

So, what price Liverpool turning us over again, but then an immediate recovery with victory in the League Cup and galvanised by winning our first domestic trophy in nearly 70 years, going on another run that sees a succession of Premier League victories, ending with a Champions League spot?

In Eddie we trust.

HTL

