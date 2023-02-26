Opinion

What I take from previous visits – Need to enjoy every minute up to the ref blowing the whistle at kick off!

Ahead of the Carabao Cup Final we have been asking some of our regular / irregular contributors a few questions.

Newcastle United v Manchester United kicking off at 4.30pm on Sunday.

We all know how long it was since the last silverware and very aware that most of us weren’t around when that last trophy was lifted in 1969, or at least not (in most cases) of an age to properly appreciate it.

We have left it late but have asked some key questions of these contributors to The Mag as the build up to the Carabao Cup Final gathers pace.

Next up is Nat Seaton:

What have you got planned this weekend?

Off to London on Saturday until Monday.

Going down with friend, staying in the centre of London and got our route planned to get to Wembley on Sunday.

What this final means to you and how important a win would be?

This is my (and my friends’) sixth trip to Wembley to watch Newcastle.

What I take from all the previous visits, including the Mercantile Credit… is that you need to enjoy every minute up to the ref blowing the whistle at kick off!

After many years supporting Newcastle getting to the final is pretty special.

Forget about it being the Carabao / League Cup and the perception that it is lesser than other competitions, this really does matter.

I’m proud we’ve reached Wembley but to have that feeling for the first time of a win, would be out of this world for us all as Newcastle supporters.

If all of the squad had been available (including Pope, Gordon, Krafth, Dubravka) who would have been your first five names on the team sheet, in order from first choice to fifth choice in terms of importance?

Bruno

Pope

Trippier

Botman

Isak

A massive full-on game for Man U against Barcelona that ended only around 66 hours before this Wembley final, how much of a boost, if any, is this to Newcastle United?

Had they lost it could have been a boost but with them winning the way they did, I don’t see it as any advantage to us.

Out of the entire Man Utd squad (players who will be available or not), who would/will you be most happy to see not starting on Sunday, in order from first most important to fifth most important?

Casemiro

Rashford

De Gea

Fernandes

Anthony

What your NUFC starting eleven would be against Man U (Assuming everybody available apart from Pope, Gordon, Krafth, Dubravka)?

Karius

Trippier

Schar

Botman

Burn

Longstaff

Bruno

Joelinton

Almiron

Willock

Isak

Win on Sunday or finish top four?

Win on Sunday.

Who will you be thinking of (family member, friend), who is no longer with us, if/when Newcastle United lift the trophy on Sunday?

My Dad, he died three years ago and he would be absolutely loving what is happening at Newcastle now.

What impact, if any, do you think Sunday’s result will have on the rest of this Newcastle United season in the Premier League?

You’d like to say none but reality is, winning could help us drive on to an amazing finish to the season, losing and then next game being against Man City on Saturday will be a hard ask, but I still believe that they could once back at St James’ against Wolves get back to winning ways again.

As a percentage, how would you rate Newcastle United’s chances of winning the Carabao Cup?

30%

Are you finding it difficult to stop your brain leaping forward in time, wondering just how mad the days and weeks are going to be as a Newcastle United fan if at last we win a trophy?

No!! We’ve never done it before, all I’ve ever know is heartache so my head is only hoping that we put in a good performance on the day (this hasn’t always been the case when we get to Wembley…) I’ll live the madness when it comes 🙂

