What a lovely Friday night bonus for Newcastle United

I wrote an article earlier this week that was published by The Mag on Thursday, I posed the question…’Is this the most important Newcastle United match of the season, so far?’

Leaving aside the Carabao Cup excitement for the moment, when it comes to Newcastle United and the battle for Premier League top four, this is really where we get to the key period that could decide which direction Eddie Howe’s side head in.

Newcastle United have got themselves into a great position after 20 matches and now it is a case of finishing the job.

Obviously there is always the possibility of after the Lord Mayor’s show, where you have something like what happened on Tuesday night and then in danger the next match of not getting your proper focus back and of course matters no helped by the definite absence of Bruno and the potential absence of Isak, which for me would be almost as gutting. As the Swede had just got back to full fitness and was really looking the part in recent appearances off the bench. So hopefully the bang on the head on Tuesday proves not to have been a concussion, Eddie Howe (as usual!) not giving anything away in Friday’s press conference as to whether Isak will be available or not today against the Hammers.

On Thursday, I was saying in my article that fixtures look to have fallen kindly, because whilst there may be a possible fall off in Newcastle’s performance after the thrill of reaching the cup final, it looks like pretty much the best possible opposition today.

The Hammers did win their last Premier League match but at home to Everton that was one they absolutely had to win, if they want to get out of relegation trouble any time soon. Ahead of that game though, their last seven PL matches had brought a draw at Leeds, but defeats to Palace, Wolves, Man Utd, Brentford, Arsenal and Leicester.

This is a great chance to pick up another three points if NUFC can put in at least a 7 out of 10 kind of performance, though obviously we all hope it can be even better than that, playing at a level that the Hammers would very unlikely be able to live with in their current state.

Then, Eddie Howe in seven days time goes back to Bournemouth and their recent Premier League record is in their last 10 PL matches they have lost eight, drawn against Forest and won 3-0 against…yes, good old Everton.

These two fixtures (home to West Ham and away at Bournemouth) must rank amongst the very most winnable games that Newcastle United face in the remaining months of the season.

Two wins and Newcastle would then be on 45 points from 22 PL games with only 16 left to play.

Anyway, back to my lovely Friday night bonus…

I was out on a family do and didn’t even bother checking how things were going at Stamford Bridge.

Got in the house and checked up on Sky, laughed my socks off when I saw the score.

In that article I did earlier in the week, as well as looking for Newcastle wins against West Ham and Bournemouth to really set us up for those remaining 16 PL matches, the other side of the equation of course is how our rivals will be doing in their games.

Liverpool and Chelsea two of the prime ones, I said this is the dangerous time for Newcastle United, as it is now or never for both of them to launch their belated assaults on the top four places, whilst Tottenham have become more of a potential threat again as well (Brighton, Fulham and Brentford also getting honorable mentions, with of course Man U very much in contention).

So anyway, to see last night that Chelsea had only got a goalless draw at home to Fulham after spending more ridiculous money this past month, including a new PL record signing…just how funny was that. I honestly thought Chelsea would win and then potentially go on from that gathering momentum. They could well still do that of course but I am a lot more reassured after having watched the highlights of last night’s match.

All that money spent and I see this morning they are saying the big problem still is that they haven’t got enough of a goal threat! This Fernandez obviously is a decent player but Benfica paid less than £10m guaranteed fee only just over six months ago to bring him over from Argentina and now he is the most expensive player in the most expensive league in the world? I get that he had a good World Cup but he is suddenly worth ten times more than half a year ago after scoring one goal in 17 matches in the weak Portuguese league?? I know goals aren’t his only / main attribute but if they are spending that on a midfielder who doesn’t score goals, how much will they be spending on a striker who can potentially score them goals???

I looked at the stats and sure enough, Chelsea even had less (three) shots on target than Fulham (four), Marco Silva’s side actually could and should have won it in the second half. Whilst Chelsea dominated possession they did very little with it.

Anyway..

This is how the Premier League table currently looks on Saturday morning ahead of the rest of the weekend’s matches:

A win for Newcastle against West Ham and we’re on 42 points, 12 points ahead of Chelsea with 17 games each to play. It is really ours to lose with reference to finishing ahead of Chelsea. Put it this way, the bookies now have Chelsea 12/1 to end up top four, whilst Eddie Howe’s side are odds-on 4/6.

This is the full weekend Premier League match schedule:

As I say, I think this will be huge if we beat West Ham.

If that happens and Liverpool fail to win at Wolves, Newcastle would be 12 or 13 points clear of the scousers. Even with a game in hand, Klopp and his team surely seeing the Champions League as their main deal this season, if failing to win today.

If NUFC win then…

A defeat for Tottenham puts them six points behind Newcastle and we have a game in hand on them.

Fulham would be 10 points behind Newcastle and we’d also have a game in hand on them.

The more I look at it, Brighton are a real threat. I’m glad we aren’t playing them today rather than West Ham, it would be great if the Seagulls slipped up home to Bournemouth but I can’t see it. Though if they did only say draw and Newcastle win, then there would be a 10 points gap, though Brighton with a game in hand.

I come back again to how vital this win is today at St James’ Park, if Newcastle lost and Brighton won, they would be only five points behind with a game in hand. I don’t see them staying the distance but then plenty of people have said that about Newcastle. With Brighton I have looked at their games and they now have a run of Bournemouth, Palace, Fulham, West Ham and Leeds, that shocking Fabinho tackle has taken out their promising young striker but you can’t help but think Brighton will be picking up plenty points in the next month or so.

The important thing though is that the Premier League is very much in Newcastle’s own hands, in terms of a top four place, win at St James’ Park today and I think it will prove in hindsight to have been a significant step towards qualifying for the Champions League and all the benefits that will bring, both football and finance-wise, the bonus as well of helping to attract AND retain players.

Game on!

