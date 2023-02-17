News

Wembley Stadium warnings issued to Newcastle United fans ahead of Carabao Cup Final

Only nine days now until tens of thousands of Newcastle United fans will be descending on Wembley Stadium.

A long wait of 24 years since the last major cup final.

Plus this will be the first time Newcastle supporters will have visited the ‘new’ Wembley Stadium for a final, although NUFC have played Tottenham there whilst their new stadium was under construction.

Ahead of this Carabao Cup Final against Manchester United, the official Wembley Stadium site has issued advice (and warnings…) to Newcastle United fans ahead of their visit.

Fans advice for Carabao Cup Final 2023 from the official Wembley Stadium website:

Below is some key information for all supporters attending this year’s Carabao Cup Final on 26 February.

Strict adherence to the advice will ensure Wembley is a safe environment for all visitors on the day and give fans the opportunity to make the most of their visit.

Tickets

Tickets for this fixture are expected to sell out. Anyone without a ticket should not travel to the game. All tickets are strictly non-transferable and are not available to distribute to other supporters.

Fans with tickets are advised to check they are seated in the appropriate area of the stadium. Any supporter who is identified in opposition areas will be ejected from the stadium for breaching the FA’s ground regulations and be subject to each club’s own sanctions process.

No-street-drinking zone

Since 2022 Brent Council, and its partners, have enforced a no-street-drinking zone on Olympic Way and the surrounding area for ALL events at Wembley Stadium. This is part of the current Public Space Order Protection in place around the stadium on event days. More information on the order can be found here.

Fans drinking on Olympic Way and the surrounding streets ahead of the Carabao Cup final will be asked to hand over their alcohol and enforcement action may be considered.

Supporters wanting alcohol before the game should head for the licensed bars or restaurants in the area or make their way to the dedicated fan zones outside the stadium.

Fan Zones

Both teams have dedicated Fan Zone areas where supporters have the chance to join fellow fans to enjoy a drink, including alcohol, food and a DJ. They are an ideal place to soak up the pre-match party atmosphere

The Manchester United Fan Zone is located on the East Concourse area of the stadium and the Newcastle United Fan Zone is on the west side of the stadium in Arena Square.

The fan zones will be open from 13.00 and stop serving alcohol one hour before kick-off (16.30).

Supporters will need to present a valid stadium ticket to enter the area which has a limited capacity. The stadium’s bag policy (see below) also applies to anyone visiting the fan zone.

Pyrotechnics

The use of pyrotechnics, flares and smoke devices inside or outside Wembley Stadium is illegal and prohibited. Anyone caught carrying or using pyrotechnical equipment inside the stadium will be immediately ejected from the stadium, banned from future events and dealt with by police. Those caught using pyrotechnic equipment anywhere outside of the stadium will be in breach of the PSPO order and face enforcement action.

Travel advice

By National Rail

Supporters are encouraged to plan their journeys in advance to avoid disappointment or delay to their travel. All those travelling by rail should plan to arrive at Wembley stations no later than one hour prior to kick-off, to allow sufficient time to walk to and enter the stadium.

Please check the National Rail Enquiries and TfL websites on event day for real-time travel information and status updates.

London Underground

Wembley Stadium benefits from easy access to three rail / London Underground stations. These are:

• Wembley Stadium station

• Wembley Central station

• Wembley Park station

Travelling home:

Fans are asked to leave the ground promptly and avoid opting for the last train of the day.

Please allow for longer journey times from Wembley Stadium to London Euston or London Kings Cross due to crowd safety controls for safe station access.

There are likely to be limited services back to Manchester and Newcastle after the game. Additional services may be added in the run up to the final, but please do check National Rail Enquiries for the latest up-to-date information.

By Car

Event day parking at Wembley Stadium is limited and must be booked in advance via the Wembley Official Parking website. Please book early to avoid disappointment. Any vehicles which do not pre-book will not be granted access to the stadium car parks. Customers are advised to park via the official car parks only.

Blue badge parking is available for ticketholders with accessibility needs and this can also be booked directly through the Wembley Official Parking website. For any further accessibility requirements, please review Wembley Stadium’s Access Information page, or visit the Guest support portal.

By Coach

National Express is the official coach partner to Wembley Stadium. National Express drop off at the stadium from over 50 locations around the UK making it the easiest and most convenient way to travel to Wembley. To book a National Express service for the Carabao Cup Final visit the National Express website or call 08717 81 81 81.

Disabled supporters

Wembley Stadium is a welcoming and inclusive venue for all guests with access requirements. There are 310 places for wheelchair users, each with a personal assistant/companion seat. The stadium also provides a range of services for guests with specialist access requirements including a shuttle service from Wembley Park Station. More information can be found here.

Stadium access

Hospitality (Club Wembley) turnstiles will open three hours before kick-off. Please note that Club Wembley is a neutral zone, and Club colours are not permitted. General admission turnstiles will open two hours before kick-off. Please arrive early at the stadium to allow enough time for necessary security checks, including enhanced searches and bag checks.

Children (14 years and under) must be accompanied by an adult. Children under the age of two will not be permitted into the stadium.

Restricted bag policy

Wembley Stadium operates a restricted bag policy. Each person can only bring one small bag into the stadium, and it must not be bigger than A4 size:

Height – 297mm (11.7 inches) – Width – 210mm (8.27 inches) – Depth – 210mm (8.27 inches)

Please note, this means the overall bag size – bags that are half-full and folded over to reduce their size will not be accepted. Anyone carrying bags that do not meet the criteria above will not be allowed into the stadium. A full list of prohibited items can be found here.

Persistent standing

Persistent standing during a match at Wembley Stadium is strictly forbidden (unless with a ticket for the safe standing area) and may result in ejection from the ground. Persistent standing not only compromises crowd safety, but also affects the matchday experience of fellow spectators, especially children and elderly people.

Anti-social and discriminatory behaviour

Wembley Stadium operates a zero-tolerance policy on any form of anti-social and discriminatory behaviour. If you witness any anti-social or discriminatory behaviour on the day, text HELP to 66566 or contact your nearest steward.

Food and drink

Wembley Stadium offers an extensive range of food and drinks inside the stadium – more information is available here.

Stay up to date with all of the latest matchday information by following @wembleystadium on Twitter.

