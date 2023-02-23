Opinion

We asked Newcastle United fans what they were doing for the Carabao Cup Final – Interesting split

We asked Newcastle United fans ‘What are you doing for the Carabao Cup Final?’

In other words, we just wanted to gauge what you were all doing.

What plans you have for following this Carabao Cup Final on Sunday.

Interested to see what kind of split it is amongst those who visit The Mag.

Are you going to Wembley or not?

How are you getting there?

How long will you be in London?

Are you travelling in from abroad?

If you haven’t got a ticket, what then?

Watch / listen to the match at home?

Off to the local pub / club, whether in the north east, the UK, overseas, wherever?

Maybe heading to one of the many dedicated ticketed events on Tyneside?

Or are you having to miss the Carabao Cup Final totally, due to whatever reason…?

We now have the results in and interesting to see the breakdown of those who took the time to let us know their plans.

What Newcastle United fans are doing for the Carabao Cup Final (numbers rounded up or down to nearest whole number percentage):

25% Watching on TV with usual people who live in your house

19% Watching on TV in your/their house with friends and/or family

18% Watching at a pub/club

12% At Wembley – By train, 2+ night stay

7% At Wembley – By car, 2+ night stay

4% At Wembley – By train, there and back on Sunday

3% At Wembley – By car, 1 night stay

3% At Wembley – By coach, there and back on Sunday

2% Listening to it on the radio

2% At Wembley – By train, 1 night stay

2% Watching at a ticket event venue

1% At Wembley – By coach, 2+ night stay

1% At Wembley – By coach, 1 night stay

1% At Wembley – By car, there and back on Sunday

1% Missing it due to work, wedding, christening etc etc

1% At Wembley – Travelling in from another country

Whatever you are doing as Newcastle United fans (apart from those having to work etc…), enjoy the Carabao Cup Final on Sunday.

