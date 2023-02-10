Watch Bournemouth v Newcastle Live TV – Global channel listings for this Saturday
Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Bournemouth v Newcastle Live TV.
The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Saturday (5.30pm (UK) kick-off).
Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking for the win that would ensure extending the NUFC run to 17 Premier League games unbeaten.
Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:
Algeria TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
Angola DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Anguilla Csport.tv
Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv
Argentina ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Aruba Csport.tv
Australia Optus Sport
Austria Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League
Bahamas Csport.tv
Bahrain TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD1
Barbados Csport.tv
Belgium VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Play Sports 2
Belize Paramount+
Benin SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Bhutan Star Sports Select HD1
Bolivia Star+, ESPN2
Botswana SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Brazil NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Star+, ESPN
British Virgin Islands Csport.tv
Brunei Astro Supersport, Astro Go
Bulgaria Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2
Burkina Faso DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Burundi DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Cameroon SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Canada fuboTV Canada
Cape Verde DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Cayman Islands Csport.tv
Central African Republic SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Chad SuperSport Premier League ROA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, SuperSport MaXimo 1, beIN Sports Premium 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Chile Star+
China Migu, QQ Sports Live, iQiyi
Cocos Islands Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Colombia Star+, ESPN2
Comoros SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Congo SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Congo DR SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Costa Rica Paramount+
Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Croatia Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Cyprus Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 3
Czech Republic Skylink, Canal+ Sport
Denmark TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark
Djibouti beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Dominica Csport.tv
Dominican Republic Paramount+, Csport.tv
Ecuador ESPN2, Star+
Egypt beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1
El Salvador Paramount+
Equatorial Guinea SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Eritrea SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Estonia Viaplay Estonia
Ethiopia DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Fiji Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Finland Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport 2 Finland, V Sport Premium
France Canal+ Foot
Gabon DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Gambia DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Germany Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Greece Nova Sports Premier League
Grenada Csport.tv
Guatemala Paramount+
Guinea DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Guinea-Bissau DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Honduras Paramount+
Hong Kong 620 Now Premier League TV, 621 Now Premier League 1, Now Player, Now E
Hungary TV2 Play, Spíler1
Iceland SíminnSport
India Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV
Indonesia Vidio
Iran beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Iraq beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra
Israel Sport 1
Italy Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica Csport.tv
Jordan TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
Kazakhstan Setanta Sports Kazakhstan
Kenya SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Kiribati Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Korea Republic SPOTV ON 2
Kuwait beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Latvia Viaplay Latvia
Lebanon beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Lesotho SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Liberia SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Libya TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lithuania Viaplay Lithuania
Macau iQiyi
Madagascar SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malawi DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Malaysia Astro Supersport, Astro Go, sooka
Maldives Star Sports Select HD1
Mali SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Malta GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta
Marshall Islands Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Mauritania beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, TOD, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Mauritius SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Mayotte SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Mexico Paramount+
Montserrat Csport.tv
Morocco beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1
Mozambique SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Myanmar Skynet Myanmar
Namibia DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Nauru Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nepal Star Sports Select HD1
Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nicaragua Paramount+
Niger SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Nigeria SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Niue Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
North Macedonia MaxTV Go
Norway Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League
Oman beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Pakistan Star Sports Select HD1
Palau Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Palestine beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1
Panama Paramount+, Csport.tv
Paraguay ESPN2, Star+
Peru ESPN2, Star+
Poland Viaplay Poland
Portugal Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Reunion SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Romania Prima Play
Rwanda SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Saint Helena SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv
Saint Lucia Csport.tv
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv
Samoa Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Saudi Arabia TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Serbia Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Seychelles SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Csport.tv
Sierra Leone SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Singapore 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
Slovakia Canal+ Sport, Skylink
Slovenia Arena Sport 1 Premium
Solomon Islands Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Somalia SuperSport MaXimo 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, beIN Sports Premium 1
South Africa SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App
South Sudan beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, TOD
Spain DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1
Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD1
Sudan SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Premier League ROA, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Swaziland SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Sweden Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland Sky Sport Premier League
Syria TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Taiwan ELTA Sports 1
Tanzania SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Thailand True Premier Football HD 2, True Premier Football HD 1
Togo SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Tonga Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv
Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1
Turkey beIN Sports 3 Turkey, beIN CONNECT Turkey
Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv
Tuvalu Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Uganda SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Ukraine Setanta Sports+
United Arab Emirates beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1
United Kingdom Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra
United States Peacock, NBC, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO
Uruguay Star+, ESPN2
Vanuatu Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Venezuela Star+, ESPN2
Vietnam K+ SPORT 1, VieON
Yemen beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
Zambia SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Zimbabwe SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Bournemouth v Newcastle live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)
