News

Watch Bournemouth v Newcastle Live TV – Global channel listings for this Saturday

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Bournemouth v Newcastle Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Saturday (5.30pm (UK) kick-off).

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking for the win that would ensure extending the NUFC run to 17 Premier League games unbeaten.

Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:

Algeria TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

Angola DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Anguilla Csport.tv

Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv

Argentina ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Aruba Csport.tv

Australia Optus Sport

Austria Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League

Bahamas Csport.tv

Bahrain TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD1

Barbados Csport.tv

Belgium VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Play Sports 2

Belize Paramount+

Benin SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Bhutan Star Sports Select HD1

Bolivia Star+, ESPN2

Botswana SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Brazil NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Star+, ESPN

British Virgin Islands Csport.tv

Brunei Astro Supersport, Astro Go

Bulgaria Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2

Burkina Faso DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Burundi DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Cameroon SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Canada fuboTV Canada

Cape Verde DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Cayman Islands Csport.tv

Central African Republic SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Chad SuperSport Premier League ROA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, SuperSport MaXimo 1, beIN Sports Premium 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Chile Star+

China Migu, QQ Sports Live, iQiyi

Cocos Islands Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Colombia Star+, ESPN2

Comoros SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Congo SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Congo DR SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Costa Rica Paramount+

Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Croatia Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Cyprus Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 3

Czech Republic Skylink, Canal+ Sport

Denmark TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Djibouti beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Dominica Csport.tv

Dominican Republic Paramount+, Csport.tv

Ecuador ESPN2, Star+

Egypt beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

El Salvador Paramount+

Equatorial Guinea SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Eritrea SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Estonia Viaplay Estonia

Ethiopia DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Fiji Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Finland Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport 2 Finland, V Sport Premium

France Canal+ Foot

Gabon DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Gambia DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Germany Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece Nova Sports Premier League

Grenada Csport.tv

Guatemala Paramount+

Guinea DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Guinea-Bissau DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Honduras Paramount+

Hong Kong 620 Now Premier League TV, 621 Now Premier League 1, Now Player, Now E

Hungary TV2 Play, Spíler1

Iceland SíminnSport

India Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV

Indonesia Vidio

Iran beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Iraq beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Israel Sport 1

Italy Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica Csport.tv

Jordan TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

Kazakhstan Setanta Sports Kazakhstan

Kenya SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Kiribati Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Korea Republic SPOTV ON 2

Kuwait beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Latvia Viaplay Latvia

Lebanon beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Lesotho SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Liberia SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Libya TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lithuania Viaplay Lithuania

Macau iQiyi

Madagascar SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malawi DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia Astro Supersport, Astro Go, sooka

Maldives Star Sports Select HD1

Mali SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Malta GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta

Marshall Islands Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Mauritania beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, TOD, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Mauritius SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Mayotte SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Mexico Paramount+

Montserrat Csport.tv

Morocco beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

Mozambique SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Myanmar Skynet Myanmar

Namibia DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Nauru Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nepal Star Sports Select HD1

Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nicaragua Paramount+

Niger SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Nigeria SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Niue Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

North Macedonia MaxTV Go

Norway Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

Oman beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Pakistan Star Sports Select HD1

Palau Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Palestine beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

Panama Paramount+, Csport.tv

Paraguay ESPN2, Star+

Peru ESPN2, Star+

Poland Viaplay Poland

Portugal Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Reunion SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Romania Prima Play

Rwanda SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Saint Helena SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv

Saint Lucia Csport.tv

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv

Samoa Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Saudi Arabia TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Serbia Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Seychelles SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Csport.tv

Sierra Leone SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Singapore 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

Slovakia Canal+ Sport, Skylink

Slovenia Arena Sport 1 Premium

Solomon Islands Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Somalia SuperSport MaXimo 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, beIN Sports Premium 1

South Africa SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App

South Sudan beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, TOD

Spain DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD1

Sudan SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Premier League ROA, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Swaziland SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Sweden Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland Sky Sport Premier League

Syria TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Taiwan ELTA Sports 1

Tanzania SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Thailand True Premier Football HD 2, True Premier Football HD 1

Togo SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Tonga Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv

Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

Turkey beIN Sports 3 Turkey, beIN CONNECT Turkey

Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv

Tuvalu Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Uganda SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Ukraine Setanta Sports+

United Arab Emirates beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

United Kingdom Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra

United States Peacock, NBC, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO

Uruguay Star+, ESPN2

Vanuatu Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Venezuela Star+, ESPN2

Vietnam K+ SPORT 1, VieON

Yemen beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

Zambia SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Zimbabwe SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Bournemouth v Newcastle live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)

