Opinion

UEFA independent review : 2022 Champions League Final – Liverpool v Real Madrid

With Newcastle United up against Liverpool this weekend and then the impending Carabao Cup Final the week after, I was reminded of another cup final which involved Saturday’s opponents – the 2022 Champions League Final, Liverpool v Real Madrid, in the Stade de France, Paris, last May.

Not only was it a poor result for the red Scousers but the fans came away from Saint Denis absolutely shocked and appalled at the treatment they’d received.

The 2022 Champions League Final was delayed, according to the organisers at the time, because of the late arrival of many fans and a huge amount of counterfeit tickets causing problems at the turnstiles. Liverpool fans were blamed for this and scenes of police pepper spraying fans, trapped behind fences, as well as wielding batons, were all over the media.

Responses varied but there were more than a few taking the organisers at face value and painting the Liverpool fans as the villains of the piece, including French cabinet ministers and high ranking Parisian administrators and police officers – not to mention UEFA officials.

On social media there were many comments along the lines of Liverpool fans being “at it again”. The blame being firmly aimed in their direction by many people.

However, the eye witness accounts and many of the scenes witnessed live on TV seemed to contradict this version of events. Many Liverpool fans with valid tickets were clearly at the stadium in good time but inexplicably held up and some of the scenes involving police action, appeared to be against fans who were doing no more than standing trapped in an area they were unable to move out of.

Fans interviewed by the media were universally accusing the organisers of incompetence and the police of being the instigators of physical attacks and of ignoring blatant intimidation by gangs of local youths who had gatecrashed the party.

Gradually, the narrative changed and it became obvious that the simple story being painted by UEFA, the police and French politicians at various levels, just didn’t bear scrutiny. This was especially so when Real Madrid made a vehement complaint about the treatment of both sets of fans. As a result, UEFA commissioned an independent enquiry. Which was chaired by Tiago Brandão Rodrigues, a Portuguese politician, who submitted an extremely full and Frank report in February 2023.

The report describes the events that night as “near miss” ie something which almost became a disaster involving multiple loss of lives and goes on to say it “was harmful to a significant number of fans from both clubs” and that it “should never have happened at such an important sporting event, and it is unacceptable that it took place at the heart of the European continent.”

It’s very clear what Sr Rodrigues thinks of the accusations against the fans when he says, “I would like to unequivocally stress that supporters attending this match were the main victims of the disgraceful events of that day, not being their promoters or instigators.”

Sr Rodrigues pulls no punches when identifying what went wrong and apportioning blame for it. He cites two main reasons for the chaos as being overarching organisational failures.

The first being on the part of UEFA for the “absence of overall control or oversight of safety and security” in their organisational model. So, UEFA hadn’t planned sufficiently well to coordinate the well being and safe movement of the large numbers of people present on the night.

The second failure he mentions is, in his words, “the inexplicable misconception” that Liverpool supporters posed, “significant threats to public order”. This led to a police policy which, “lacked capacity for engagement, and which actively failed to integrate into a coherent multi-agency framework”. The police were answerable to no one and looking for trouble, in other words.

In the words of the report, “The police, unchallenged and accepted without question by other stakeholders, adopted a model aimed at a non-existent threat from football hooligans, together with a preoccupation that ticketless supporters required a public order policing approach rather than one based upon facilities and engagement.”

Four specific organisational failures by the police are identified:

Changes in patterns of travel by supporters to the vicinity of the stadium.

Last kilometre’ crowd management and routing.

Stadium access arrangements.

Criminal attacks on supporters.

Furthermore, the claim by the organisers that one reason the game had to be delayed was because of the large number of fans with counterfeit tickets, is absolutely rebuffed in the report, which concludes that there was no actual evidence of this and that examination of CCTV coverage, eye witness accounts and physical evidence of seized and dumped tickets showed that it was no more a problem than at any event of this size and importance.

Attempts to gain entry by ticketless fans were exaggerated by officials, although Sr Rodrigues’ team did identify the presence of large numbers of locals without tickets as a problem on the night and mentions violence perpetrated by locals.

He concludes the section on ticketless fans with some rather damning comments on the motives of the UEFA and police officials in making these claims, “The Panel further concludes that assertions concerning huge numbers of supporters trying to gain entry without valid tickets have been wrongly inflated and exaggerated…and the Panel draws the inference that they have been made primarily to deflect from responsibility for planning and operational failures.”

You don’t point the finger much more firmly than that.

The conclusions by the panel are absolutely brutal and both UEFA and the French government should be absolutely embarrassed to read them:

“Furthermore, it raises a question mark over the ability of the French authorities to properly manage major sporting events at the Stade de France.”

“The Panel has concluded that UEFA, as event owner, bears primary responsibility for failures which almost led to disaster.”

As a postscript, it has been noted in various news outlets that the enquiry found – in absolute contradiction of the claims made on the night by UEFA and repeated subsequently by government officials – that the collective action of Liverpool supporters was “probably instrumental” in preventing “more serious injuries and deaths” outside the stadium.

As a person who lives in France (and loves it!) and has, perhaps a first hand insight into the collective psyche of “L’Enfer Administratif”, I will be interested to see how the government officials attempt to spin this and make it seem to be someone else’s fault!

