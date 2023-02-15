Opinion

Too much Newcastle United negativity – Need to concentrate on these growing positives

I think fair to say that for many Newcastle United fans, a degree of negativity has set in recently.

Although having said that, important to acknowledge that this negativity isn’t universal amongst the fanbase.

However, a combination of a recent run of draws (five in last six) and relative lack of goals (three in last six) has introduced frustration for many at a key stage of the season.

Indeed, I think these next 11 days that follow, are clearly very likely to hugely define this season for Newcastle United.

A cup final at Wembley and before that a massive Premier League game against Liverpool on Saturday.

Win both of these and Newcastle United will be absolutely flying again.

Bottom line is that with these two upcoming matches, all results are possible, but I only want to be thinking positively at this moment in time.

We need to concentrate on these growing Newcastle United positives

Equals

Maybe the first thing to point out is that suddenly Newcastle United have gone from a position where a win against either Man U or Liverpool would be seen as a shock, to now it wouldn’t raise an eyebrow, even amongst the most biased of journalists.

Under Eddie Howe, NUFC have swiftly become seen as a team that can give anybody a game. For anybody that has a very short-term memory, this is huge.

You only need to go back to September 2021 and a month before he was sacked, Steve Bruce taking Newcastle United to play his beloved Man U, Brucey going on like we were going to be playing 1970 Brazil and after getting hammered 4-1, the then NUFC Head Coach making out as though that was no great blow, when in actual fact it was a very average Man Utd team.

Alan Shearer advice

Early days maybe BUT I think we can take a lot of encouragement from these last few Sean Longstaff matches, when it comes to shooting.

Overall his displays have continued to be very decent but now he has added shooting on target to his attributes.

Earlier in his career, Sean Longstaff had a reputation for scoring goals from distance. As a 19/20 year old he spent a season on loan at then League One Blackpool and scored nine goals, most of them from outside the box.

This season, like many of his teammates, Longstaff had developed a tendency to get into good positions but blaze the ball high of the goal.

Alan Shearer recently had a word and the Geordie midfielder said he’d appreciated the NUFC legend getting in touch.

Maybe no coincidence then that these last three matches have seen Sean Longstaff score twice against Southampton, getting into the box and keeping his head down AND the ball down with the two goals, plus he could have had a hat-trick as another run into the box saw him put a slightly more difficult chance just wide with his left foot, but at least he kept it down!

Then on Saturday, a great team move and a determination from Longstaff, saw him drive into the position to take ASM’s excellent pass from the left, the midfielder hitting then a great hard and low shot from outside the box that the keeper could never have held, Almiron doing the rest when netting the rebound.

As I say, early days, BUT I do think Sean Longstaff can now add more goals and hopefully a few more of his teammates can do the same, if following his example. Concentrating on keeping the ball low and on target.

Falling behind?

Newcastle United fans saw a very rare occurrence on Saturday.

Believe it or not, it was the first time in five months that they had seen the NUFC first team (Sheff Wed FA Cup not included, as Eddie Howe played a second string side) go behind in a match.

Is that crazy or what?

Yes, at the 20th attempt, the Bournemouth match saw Newcastle fall behind to that Senesi goal.

Bizarrely, the last previous team to do that was…Bournemouth, on the 17 September 2022 at St James’ Park, when Billing scored and Isak got the equaliser.

I hate to point out the obvious but if you never fall a goal behind, you rarely lose…

If Newcastle United reach the end of February having once again began a run of games where they haven’t fallen behind, then happy days I think.

Not conceding the point

The problem when you concentrate too much on negatives, is that it is easy to ignore or at least diminish, the positives that still exist.

In over three months and and in 13 Premier League and Carabao Cup matches, Newcastle United have conceded only three goals.

A bit like if you don’t fall behind you don’t lose, if you don’t concede many goals then you don’t lose many either.

Newcastle just need to start taking a few more of the chances they are creating and regular wins will return, so long as keeping this incredible defensive solidity going.

Underlying

As Eddie Howe has pointed out, whilst Newcastle United have hit a spell of games where goals and wins have been tougher to come by, they have still been creating chances and getting into good positions / situations.

Even at Bournemouth which was probably Newcastle’s poorest performance of the season, NUFC still had much the better of the underlying stats with possession 67% v 33%, shots 15 v 11, shots on target 7 v 5 and corners 6 v 4.

The previous match saw West Ham have only 37% possession and one shot on target (their goal!). Palace only one shot on target (Newcastle had seven) and 39% possession at home v NUFC, Fulham zero shots on target (Newcastle five) and only 38% possession.

Newcastle United fans demanding radical changes in terms of tactics, formation, team selection, just need to take a deep breath and realise things really aren’t falling apart. That if the team can just keep going with the positive things they are still doing, then add more of a cutting edge, especially on set-pieces, then the results will naturally follow.

