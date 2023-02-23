Opinion

Tonight we are all Barcelona fans

Barcelona fans will see their numbers increased tonight.

Even if only temporarily…

Yes, the entire Newcastle United fanbase is swinging into action for a couple of hours (hopefully longer…) tonight.

A few thousand Barcelona fans inside Old Trafford BUT hundreds of thousands of Newcastle United supporters giving their support from a distance via positive thinking.

The thing is, I don’t even care whether Barcelona win or lose, just so long as Man Utd come off the pitch battered and bruised, basically knackered.

I’m not going down the route of wishing them serious harm BUT if the likes of Rashford and Casemiro end up needing to sit out the next game or two after tonight’s exertions, then I will be a happy man.

Seven days ago an exhilarating match at the Camp Nou saw Barcelona fans watching on as their team went 1-0 up, 2-1 down, before the home side made it a 2-2 final scoreline.

Perfectly setting up tonight’s Europa League play-off second leg.

If settled in normal time, the game at Old Trafford will be sorted, one way or another, with only around 66 hours to go until the kick-off against Newcastle United at Wembley on Sunday.

If there is extra-time needed (please!!!) then there would be less than 66 hours after this Europa League tie is settled, before the Carabao Cup Final kicks off.

The Manchester United team now just announced an hour ahead of kick-off, great news for Newcastle United fans as Erik ten Hag having no other option than to go with his very strongest available team against Barcelona:

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Bruno, Weghorst, Sancho; Rashford

