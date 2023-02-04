News

Tomas Soucek – There is a reason why Newcastle United are third in the table

Tomas Soucek kind of sums up the difficulties West Ham find themselves in.

The midfielder scored a very impressive 10 Premier League goals in 2020/21, five in 2021/22 and now only one in 20 PL appearances this season.

Only three clubs have scored less than the 17 West Ham have managed in the Premier League, on their travels it is only six goals and one win in 10 PL away matches.

New striker signing Danny Ings is very doubtful today, which doesn’t help them, whilst cat cruelty culprit Zouma is definitely ruled out, so you can leave your inflatable cats at home.

The last time Tomas Soucek and West Ham were at St James’ Park, he scored in a 4-2 win, the first game of last (2021/22) season.

Tomas Soucek has been talking ahead of the challenge Newcastle United fans and says they are buoyed by their 2023 form so far.

Everything is relative and finding yourself deep in the relegation zone having lost all of their final five PL matches of 2022, a run of drawing at Leeds, losing at Wolves and winning against Everton at home, has been of some relief and seen then crawl just out of the drop zone. Though to be fair, if they hadn’t beaten Everton at home in that match then surely the writing would have been on the wall.

For Newcastle United it is a case of getting the right focus after cup hysteria has predictably arrived on Tyneside, this has to be three points and sending Tomas Soucek and his teammates home with nothing.

Tomas Soucek on the challenge of coming to St James’ Park to get points – Speaking to the official West Ham site:

‘After wins over Derby County and Everton, there is more confidence around the place. I think we have prepared very well for this weekend’s game, especially after the win over Derby County. The atmosphere in training is very good, and I just hope we will carry on as we have done in the last two games.

That’s what it comes down to, ultimately: winning. Football is always about results, winning or losing the game is what matters. Yes, we can see if we play well or not, but the points are very important.

It’s why we are pleased with our start to the new year. We have lost just one game in 2023 against Brentford and also reached the fifth round of the FA Cup. We have made a good start but it’s about Saturday now.

Newcastle have played really well this year. There is a reason why they are third in the table. I have watched them many times this year, but with how our game is going right now, we have a good chance to get points from them.

The last time we played at St James’ Park in 2021/22, we did just that. I remember scoring in the 4-2 win, a match where we came from behind – twice – to get the win. The goal I scored was extra special as my former Slavia Prague teammate, Martin Dúbravka, was in goal.

I also remember that atmosphere. St James’ Park is one of the loudest grounds in England. And with our away support – I know our fans will make themselves known too – the atmosphere on Saturday will be right up there with any I have played in.

We saw how good our away support was against Derby. We sold out the away end and were louder than the home fans almost! We as players feel that support on the pitch. It is a big part of the game and this Club too, and I hope that support continues on Saturday.

We will do everything we can on the pitch, and hopefully, we can all celebrate a win after!’

