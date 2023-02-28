Opinion

Today I feel like I remember I did about 41 years ago – I woke up as a 14 year old having been robbed…

I’m of the personality that I don’t take defeat too well.

I suffer badly from depression, which I have done for many years now unfortunately.

I don’t want anyone’s pity by the way, I manage knocks in my life pretty well now, that could otherwise lead to an episode.

Today I feel like I remember I did about 41 years ago.

I woke up as a 14 year old having been robbed and on the end of a home decision in a big fight for me, against a very good mackem in Sunderland. Boy did that hurt and upset me.

I’ve also found myself thinking about others today.

Two of which are contributors here on The Mag, Ron, who bravely shared his story that touched us all and SingintheLeazes who on the comments section shared he has some unpleasant medical treatment coming his way.

I purchased 46 cans of Cider on Thursday for my three day Newcastle United cup final bender, before I have another spell on the wagon. I awoke to seven left in the fridge today (Monday), so I’m going to see them off today.

I will tip a can to Ron, I hope your remaining time is everything you want it to be mate.

I will tip a can to SingintheLeazes, I hope you are brave and strong through your treatment that ultimately proves to be successful.

I will tip a can to you Bazoox for a happy birthday on Tuesday mate.

Finally, I hope Newcastle United rub themselves down and bounce back admirably from defeat, like I did as a kid.

I outpointed the same kid two months later in mackem land, then punched his lights out in our third fight on Tyneside.

Let’s punch three of the septic six’s lights out and grab that fourth Champions League spot.

HTL – NUWNBD

