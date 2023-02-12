Opinion

Ticket and transport offered for Bournemouth v Newcastle but I had to knock it back…

I have been laid up with what feels like a chest infection for a number of days.

Just my luck that I got a call off my mate Mick late on Friday night to tell me he had a spare ticket for the Bournemouth v Newcastle game and a place on the bus if I fancied it.

I sadly had to knock the opportunity back but that still didn’t stop the lads phoning me up from Whitley Bay just after 6am on Saturday morning, as a barmaid was pulling their first pints before the long journey South.

I have joint custody with my former wife of our dog Little Edd, and she contacted me in mid-morning to see if I could have him, as she was going to the theatre with one of our daughters.

As I haven’t been going to St James’ Park since 2008, these days I usually just make my weekends all about sport and leisure, but this ‘bug’ has got me absolutely knackered, so it was just going to be me, Edd and Radio 5 Live later on in the day, followed of course by a couple of large hot toddys.

I tuned into the early kick-off between West Ham and Chelsea, took pleasure in the Hammers pegging the West London Financial Fair Play experts back to earn a draw. I’ve a feeling it will take more than a magic wand to save Potter in the next few months, especially with Todd Boehly’s scattergun attitude.

When the 3pm kick-offs came around, the sun had come out in Tynemouth, so me and Edd spent most of the rest of the afternoon in the garden.

I was taking a particular interest in the Leicester v Spurs game on my phone and after the North Londoners took an early lead, I was happy to note that Leicester almost immediately equalised.

It got even better by half-time with the Foxes going in 3-1 up. It ended 4-1 and I have got to say that if Spurs are the best of the pack that are supposed to be chasing Newcastle United, then I’m not really all that worried.

Another bonus was Palace coming back to earn a point, after going a goal down at home to the high fying Seagulls of Brighton and Hove Albion.

All week, for some reason, I had thought that our game against Bournemouth could be a potential banana skin. Maybe that had something to do with Eddie Howe returning to his former club for the first time.

So you can imagine my anger and dismay when our line-up was released an hour before the game and I saw that Callum Wilson wasn’t even on the bench.

Another slight hamstring tear apparently, but Wilson’s perpetual injuries and absences, are now surely becoming beyond a joke. There is no doubting that he is a good player, but this cannot be allowed to carry on much longer, as we hopefully head into a much brighter future. He is beginning to remind me of Private Henry Hook (played by James Booth in the epic film Zulu), the amount of times he is in the sick bay.

Hook got a Victoria Cross for his troubles in the end, so it would be great if Wilson can regain his fitness, and hopefully shoot us to some silverware at Wembley in two weeks time.

When you listen to the game on the radio it is much more nerve wracking than actually watching it, so I was also scanning the comments on The Mag by the lads who were watching it live.

The game sounded as if it was toing and froing and that mistakes were being made by both sides.

It was Bournemouth who took the lead, just as they had done in the corresponding fixture at St James’ Park earlier in the season.

As we were heading into injury time in the first half and still a goal behind, I would have snapped anybody’s hand off if they had offered us a point from the game.

Cometh the hour and cometh the man, it was Miguel Almiron who slammed us level with what I later saw was an exquisite pinpoint finish after Sean Longstaff’s effort had been parried by the Cherries goalkeeper.

The Bournemouth players must have went in at half-time totally deflated.

As it happens, the second half was also a tedious listen, and in the end a point seemed like a fair result.

We seem as if we are becoming draw specialists, and somehow Eddie Howe and his staff are going to have to reignite the spark we were playing with, both pre and post Qatar World Cup.

By the end of Saturday’s game Newcastle United also appeared to be like the walking wounded, so lets all hope that the injuries to Willock, Almiron and ASM aren’t too serious.

There can be no time for doom and gloom and you certainly will never hear any from me. So lets pick ourselves up and regroup, and go again next week, against the biggest whinger in the EPL and his lucky Liverpool team.

Our fate and destiny this season is still very much in our own hands.

In Eddie we trust and I have full faith that he will come up with a tonic for the troops in the next few weeks.

HTL

