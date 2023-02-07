News

Three Newcastle United players make the ‘Who Scored’ Premier League team of the month

An interesting eleven make up this Premier League Team Of The Month for January 2023.

The first full month of Premier League action since the Qatar World Cup came to an end.

Newcastle United with three Premier League matches falling in January.

Now three Newcastle United players have featured in this Whoscored Premier League team of the month for January 2023.

The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

The Whoscored Premier League team of the month (the players highest rated in each position) for January 2023 and it includes three Newcastle United players:

As you can see, three Newcastle United players in this Premier League team of the month, with all of them playing in the back four.

The three games in January were Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0, Newcastle 1 Fulham 0 and Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 0.

I think we can see why Fabian Schar, Kieran Trippier and Dan Burn made this Premier League team of the month, the question to be asked is why not Nick Pope and Sven Botman as well?

No goals conceded in close to five hours of football and that including Newcastle the only team to keep a clean sheet at The Emirates this season in the Premier League.

When you dig down, it just gets better and back from that NUFC back four perspective.

Palace were only allowed one shot on target in that match, Pope making that brilliant save when the ball dropped for Mateta in the box.

Fulham not a single shot on target at St James’ Park (although I accept Mitro should have managed the one!)

Whilst even at Arsenal, whilst they managed four efforts on target, that is very low considering their form, especially at home, this season.

