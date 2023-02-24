Opinion

This would be my Newcastle United team v Manchester United at Wembley

Ahead of the Carabao Cup Final we have been asking some of our regular / irregular contributors a few questions.

Newcastle United v Manchester United kicking off at 4.30pm on Sunday.

We all know how long it was since the last silverware and very aware that most of us weren’t around when that last trophy was lifted in 1969, or at least not (in most cases) of an age to properly appreciate it.

We have left it late but have asked some key questions of these contributors to The Mag as the build up to the Carabao Cup Final gathers pace.

First up is Brian Standen:

What are your plans for this weekend?

We are travelling on Saturday and staying of all places in Brentford.

A taxi over to Willesden on Sunday morning then going to Willesden social club….it is about 15 mins from Wembley.

What this final means to you and how important a win would be?

Well, since I have been waiting since 1970 to win anything of significance this is everything.

We have had some great days with some outstanding players and teams but ultimately we still come up short, so until next time, this is everything.

If all of the squad had been available (including Pope, Gordon, Krafth, Dubravka) who would have been your first five names on the teamsheet, in order from first choice to fifth choice in terms of importance?

Bruno, Pope, Botman, ASM and Trippier.

A massive full-on game for Man U against Barcelona that ended only around 66 hours before this Wembley final, how much of a boost, if any, is this to Newcastle United?

Its a boost if Rashford has got injured.

That said, he plays down the left and cuts in, so with Miggy chasing him and Trippier in front of him, he will be less effective against us.

It all depends on how Erik Ten Hag treats it as well, as he may think he has bigger fish to fry…

Win or lose, NUFC will come again and I expect us to be on their tails the rest of the season.

Out of the entire Man Utd squad (players who will be available or not), who would/will you be most happy to see not starting on Sunday, in order from first most important to fifth most important?

Rashford and Fernandes, the rest are much of a much-ness.

What your NUFC starting eleven would be against Man U (Assuming everybody available apart from Pope, Gordon, Krafth, Dubravka)?

Karius, Trippier, Botman, Schar, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Willock, Miggy, Wilson and ASM

Win on Sunday or finish top four?

Win on Sunday, as the top four is going to be regular in coming years.

Who will you be thinking of (who is still with us or not), if/when Newcastle United lift the trophy on Sunday?

For me, I will be thinking of Ron who wrote that touching article earlier this week.

What impact, if any, do you think Sunday’s result will have on the rest of this Newcastle United season in the Premier League?

Zero impact, we will come again regardless.

As a percentage, how would you rate Newcastle United’s chances of winning the Carabao Cup?

50%

Are you finding it difficult to stop your brain leaping forward in time, wondering just how mad the days and weeks are going to be as a Newcastle United fan if at last we win a trophy?

At 59 year old I want us to win everything but for me, it is a game at a time and enjoying them all.

