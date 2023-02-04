Opinion

This was only 17 months ago – So very different for both West Ham fans and Newcastle United fans

West Ham fans and Newcastle United fans gathered at St James’ Park just under 17 months ago.

It was Sunday 15 August 2021.

The first match of a new season, the usual time when hope springs eternal…

This is how the previous season had ended up:

West Ham fans seeing their club with an impressive 65 points, a top six position and European qualification.

Indeed, if they hadn’t lost 3-2 at St James’ Park on 17 April 2021 (Dawson sent off on 36 minutes and NUFC 2-0 up, then Brucey going all defensive despite against 10 men and Hammers equalising with a couple of goals, only for the Newcastle boss to be rescued by a late Willock goal), West Ham would have qualified for the Champions League instead of Chelsea.

What might have been.

As for Steve Bruce, he massively fluked that final 2020/21 Premier League placing of 12th and 45 points.

Ridiculous luck as the last two games of the season were against already relegated clubs.

The wins over Sheffield United and Fulham preventing what would have been 16th and level on 39 points with fourth bottom Burnley.

So, just under 17 months ago, this is what the Newcastle United fans and West Ham fans saw happen in that opening game of last (2021/22) season at St James’ Park.

Newcastle 2 West Ham 4 – Sunday 15 August 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Wilson 5, Murphy 40

West Ham:

Cresswell 18, Benrahma 53, Soucek 63, Antonio 66

Newcastle United:

Woodman, Murphy, Krafth (Sean Longstaff 84), Fernandez, Clark, Ritchie, Shelvey (Fraser 70), Hayden, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson (Joelinton 85)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Gayle, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis, Hendrick

You have to laugh.

Well you can now if you are one of the Newcastle United fans that were there that day, not so much laughter now for West Ham fans.

That day Newcastle led 1-0 and then 2-1, the second half then saw the Hammers score three times. NUFC didn’t even have a single shot on target that second half.

The Newcastle players looked almost in slow motion after the break compared to the visitors, we would of course later learn from many of the NUFC players after Steve Bruce was sacked, that they all knew the Newcastle team / squad hadn’t been properly fit for the start of that season, no wonder they totally ran out of steam so quickly that second 45 minutes. No wonder the entire start to the season was a disaster under Bruce and no wins in the opening nine games before he was belatedly sacked.

Newcastle United did have some injury issues for that opening day of last season, Lascelles for one couldn’t start because he had a knock.

However, Brucey played Fernandez, Clark and Krafth in that starting eleven as three central defenders, ahead of FABIAN SCHAR!!!

Just take that in.

The FABulous Schar was rated less able than all of those four…

Murphy as a right wing-back, Ritchie as left wing-back.

Joelinton not making the team but likes of Hayden and others??? There again, Steve Bruce claimed he made the final decision to buy Joelinton and then ended up having zero clue how to use him. You do wonder where Joelinton’s career would have gone if Ashley and Bruce had remained.

Sean Longstaff another deemed not good enough for this Newcastle first eleven 17 months ago, rated by Bruce behind so many inferior players.

West Ham fans actually saw their team finish seventh on 56 points last season, nine points and one place down on the previous season but nothing that could have prepared them for the fall from grace this season.

After Everton’s 1-0 victory on Saturday (12.30 kick-off), this is how the Premier League table looked before the 3pm games kicked off:

At half-time, Wolves leading Liverpool 2-0 and with that Everton result, this shaping up to be a potentially disastrous weekend for West Ham fans.

As for Newcastle United fans…well, if you had told us where we would be now less than 17 months later, nobody would have believed it.

If Eddie Howe and his players can get the win today and Wolves beat Liverpool, the two clubs who finished third and fourth in 2020/21 and second and third in 2021/22, will be 12 and 13 points behind Newcastle United at 7.30pm tonight.

See you in the post-match pub later!

