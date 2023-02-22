This the future for Newcastle United fans – Better get used to it
Newcastle United fans are getting used to a very different football club.
Almost a decade and a half of Mike Ashley had created what many referred to as a ‘zombie’ club.
Ashley having sucked all life / hope out of Newcastle United.
Just under 17 months after the takeover though, Newcastle United fans seeing massive changes.
Most of them positive for sure.
However, there are still drawbacks, at least for some Newcastle United fans.
This one just a taster of what is to come…
Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of March 2023:
Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (6pm) BBC 1 and BBC i-player
Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Tuesday 24 January 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (8pm) Carabao Cup semi-final first leg -Sky Sports
Tuesday 31 January 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (8pm) Carabao Cup semi-final second leg -Sky Sports
Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports
(Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport – Waiting for a new date as clashes with final)
Sunday 26 February 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (4.30pm) Carabao Cup final Sky Sports
Saturday 4 March 2023 – Man City v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport
Sunday 12 March 2023 – Newcastle v Wolves (4.30pm) Sky Sports
Friday 17 March 2023 – Nottingham Forest v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports
Sunday 2 April 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (4.30pm) Sky Sports
Wednesday 5 April 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 8 April 2023 – Brentford v Newcastle (3pm)
Saturday 15 April 2023 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport
Sunday 23 April 2023 – Newcastle v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports
Thursday 27 April 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.45pm) BT Sport
Tuesday (yesterday) brought the latest batch of changes for UK TV live broadcasting.
The above are the first 20 Newcastle United fixtures announced in 2023 and an incredible 19 out of 20 have been chosen for live UK TV broadcast and in almost every case moved.
Only this one left untouched by the TV chiefs….Saturday 8 April 2023 – Brentford v Newcastle (3pm).
The Brighton home match ended up postponed due to the Carabao Cup Final but had originally been chosen for live TV and no doubt will still be broadcast live when a new date is found.
For Newcastle United fans who rely on TV to watch the games live, the above (and future) is great news.
Newcastle United once again clearly a huge draw for broadcasters.
However, for the Newcastle United fans who regularly go to matches, especially those who go to many away games, inconvenience is set to be the key word moving forward, so many matches moved to times / dates that make it far more difficult to travel to.
