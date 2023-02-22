Opinion

This the future for Newcastle United fans – Better get used to it

Newcastle United fans are getting used to a very different football club.

Almost a decade and a half of Mike Ashley had created what many referred to as a ‘zombie’ club.

Ashley having sucked all life / hope out of Newcastle United.

Just under 17 months after the takeover though, Newcastle United fans seeing massive changes.

Most of them positive for sure.

However, there are still drawbacks, at least for some Newcastle United fans.

This one just a taster of what is to come…

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of March 2023:

Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (6pm) BBC 1 and BBC i-player

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 24 January 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (8pm) Carabao Cup semi-final first leg -Sky Sports

Tuesday 31 January 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (8pm) Carabao Cup semi-final second leg -Sky Sports

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

(Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport – Waiting for a new date as clashes with final)

Sunday 26 February 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (4.30pm) Carabao Cup final Sky Sports

Saturday 4 March 2023 – Man City v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 12 March 2023 – Newcastle v Wolves (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Friday 17 March 2023 – Nottingham Forest v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 2 April 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 5 April 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 8 April 2023 – Brentford v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 15 April 2023 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 23 April 2023 – Newcastle v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports

Thursday 27 April 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.45pm) BT Sport

Tuesday (yesterday) brought the latest batch of changes for UK TV live broadcasting.

The above are the first 20 Newcastle United fixtures announced in 2023 and an incredible 19 out of 20 have been chosen for live UK TV broadcast and in almost every case moved.

Only this one left untouched by the TV chiefs….Saturday 8 April 2023 – Brentford v Newcastle (3pm).

The Brighton home match ended up postponed due to the Carabao Cup Final but had originally been chosen for live TV and no doubt will still be broadcast live when a new date is found.

For Newcastle United fans who rely on TV to watch the games live, the above (and future) is great news.

Newcastle United once again clearly a huge draw for broadcasters.

However, for the Newcastle United fans who regularly go to matches, especially those who go to many away games, inconvenience is set to be the key word moving forward, so many matches moved to times / dates that make it far more difficult to travel to.

