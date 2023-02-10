Opinion

This Newcastle United future is everything – Anything in the meantime a bonus

Newcastle United will be unrecognisable.

Forget (for a moment) what is currently happening day to day, week to week, month to month.

Instead, think of Newcastle United in far bigger terms.

This Newcastle United future is everything.

Anything in the meantime is simply a bonus.

When the Saudi Arabia PIF consortium finally successfully completed the takeover in October 2021, they made clear that this is a long-term project.

They even laid out the fact that whilst relegation would be a blow in their first season, having inherited a mid-season shambles from Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce, it would be just a very temporary setback, a small blip in the longer-term picture.

Thankfully of course, relegation didn’t become a reality, mainly due to the brilliance of Eddie Howe, although backing in the transfer market obviously was a help.

Which obviously has led to these massive short-term, in the meantime, bonuses.

After inheriting a dire relegation situation in October 2021, only 16 months later Newcastle United are top four with less than half a season remaining and have qualified for the first NUFC cup final in 24 years.

If this is the short-term bonus…

It is no surprise that Newcastle United fans struggle to see beyond the here and now, as for almost a decade and a half it was a case of crawling from season to season. Even if signings proved a success, you knew they wouldn’t be here for long, Ashley selling the club to new players along the lines of if you prove a success at NUFC, then you will get a move to a ‘big / successful’ club.

Newcastle United was a club run with a skeleton crew, paperclip counter Lee Charnley the office manager, as Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct inner circle had the unofficial power on behalf of Ashley on their occasional visits.

There was no club hierarchy off the pitch on the business side. Why would you need that when the only purpose of Newcastle United was to benefit Mike Ashley and his retail empire.

Spending on the infrastructure? Why bother with that when you didn’t care what state Newcastle United would be in the future?

Under Mike Ashley, Newcastle United spent less on the infrastructure (SJP, Training Ground, Academy etc) than any other major club.

Laughable isn’t it.

Not funny though.

Now it is all change.

The likes of Darren Eales (CEO), Dan Ashworth (Sporting Director), Eddie Howe (Head Coach), Peter Silverstone (Chief Commercial Officer), Paul Midgley (Head of Youth Recruitment), John Devine (General Legal Counsel) and so on.

As I understand it, there are numerous other posts where Newcastle United are casting their net, the staff at the club will be doubled, trebled…

The commercial department alone, will probably employ more staff in the future, than Mike Ashley employed in total, when it comes to any level of authority.

You have to think five year plans (not the Mike Ashley imaginary ones!), ten year plans, that is the way serious business people operate.

The Saudi Arabia PIF led consortium saw a serious opportunity to build something seriously big here AND they are not doing it for us. Which is fine. They are doing it because they see a massive business potential, whereby Newcastle United will become a big hitter, maybe the biggest hitter of all.

This will only be achieved by the new(ish) owners building a seriously good football club, on both the business and football side of things.

St James’ Park

It was revealed this week that the club had succeeded in buying back the land opposite the Gallowgate that is key to potentially a far bigger St James’ Park.

I then saw some fans saying don’t get too excited this won’t happen for years, will take time.

That is exactly the point.

These things do take time BUT it shows that this is how the NUFC owners are operating, doing things now (buying this land) that won’t produce the benefits until years down the line. That is what you need to do when looking at serious success in the longer-term.

Training Ground

Same again.

A number of potential sites have been reportedly identified but again, wherever the brand new state of the art training complex is built, the planning is happening now.

In the meantime, a smaller, but still significant (especially compared to any reluctant minimal spending under Ashley) upgrade is taking place at the current training ground.

Academy

Same again.

Slowly but surely we will see this revolutionised, both in terms of facility and staffing expertise.

In the future, it will be on a totally different scale and unrecognisable to what is currently in place.

Recruitment

Same again.

We have already seen very successful recruitment at first team level and at the same time Garang Kuol and many other younger players also signed up.

The recruitment team will expand and spread their wings, as NUFC look to get the best possible talent that is local and not so local.

I think that if we had a crystal ball and could see five years in the future you would see a completely different club, whilst as for ten years, I think it would blow our minds.

I would love to think that a Carabao Cup final win and a Champions League qualifying spot will prove to be the first tangible signs of success on the pitch.

However, I can honestly say that I am even more excited at the thought of what is to follow in the years to come.

