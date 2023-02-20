Opinion

This looks like Newcastle United team v Manchester United for Carabao Cup Final at Wembley

All thoughts turn to the Newcastle United team v Manchester United.

Only six days now until the Carabao Cup Final at 4.30pm at Wembley.

Can NUFC take that leap of faith and bring back the League Cup to Tyneside for the very first time in the competition’s 60+ year history?

Will it be the first silverware in 54 years, the first domestic trophy in 68 years?

Will these ever increasing stats that all Newcastle fans instantly recognise, be consigned to history?

Fair to say that spirits of Newcastle United supporters have lowered with recent games. Especially the not great performance at Bournemouth in the 1-1 draw and then despite playing well with 10 men for 70+ minutes, losing 2-0 to Liverpool and especially losing Nick Pope for the final.

Whilst Man Utd got two late goals to beat Leeds and then started poorly but eventually beat Leicester 3-0 yesterday, with a full on Barcelona 2-2 draw in the Europa League thrown in the middle of that.

However, this is all about Eddie Howe and his players, they are the ones we need to concentrate on.

So are there any positives to be seen when we look at what the Newcastle United team v Manchester United appears set to be?

Goalkeeper – Loris Karius

Back Four – Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn

Midfield – Bruno, Joelinton, Longstaff

Other trio in the team – Three from Isak, ASM, Wilson, Almiron, Willock

Look, I know there is nothing good about losing Nick Pope for the final. However, what is done is done. Not ideal either that Dubravka and Gordon are cup-tied.

At the same time though, Loris Karius has played a lot of games in the Premier League, Bundesliga, Champions League and Europa League. The way some people go on, you’d think the club were running a competition to see which (most unsuitable) fan would be getting a game as keeper.

It isn’t ideal of course that Karius hasn’t played many competitive matches in recent times BUT he does train day in day out with a Premier League set-up and will be at the heart of preparations this week.

As for the rest of the Newcastle United team v Manchester United that looks set to start, well unless I am mistaken, it looks very much like Eddie Howe is going to have his first choice ten outfield players on the pitch.

Not exactly the disaster some fans are wanting to see ahead of the final.

Our back four are excellent and now Matt Targett could even be back in the squad in time, after playing an hour for the Under 21s on Saturday in a friendly.

Bruno back from suspension.

Whilst the likes of Joelinton and Trippier don’t appear to be injured, just Eddie Howe looking after them on Saturday.

Willock might only end up on the bench at best after missing the Liverpool game but certainly if I was picking Newcastle’s best eleven, whilst he has done well, he wouldn’t be in my starting team.

I think Nick Pope has been class BUT at the same time, a disaster for me would be along the lines of say both Bruno and Joelinton missing, or any two of Tripper, Schar and Botman out. Probably you could say the same if say Wilson and Isak unavailable.

On everything we know though and understand though, this is not the case.

This Newcastle United v Manchester United team will be almost certainly at least nine, if not ten, of Eddie Howe’s ideal starting eleven AND with eight days to recover and prepare after their last game.

We can do this.

