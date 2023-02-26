Opinion

This isn’t the final, it’s merely the beginning

I’ve struggled to get excited for this Newcastle United weekend and Carabao Cup Final.

It’s tough to admit that and probably has you shaking your head in disbelief. I don’t know why it is.

It might be the disappointment and exhaustion from not getting a ticket.

I tried every route possible, short of paying the £2k+ that some were selling them on for.

It might be my indecisiveness on where to watch the final which has delayed and diluted my enthusiasm.

Do I venture down to London and soak up the atmosphere?

Do I come up to Newcastle and do likewise?

I’d love to be watching the game surrounded by Geordies, feeling the noise, the anticipation, the emotion. It was so tempting to do either but, in the end, I’ve opted to stay at home and watch it with the kids. More on that later.

I think part of the reason I’ve struggled to get excited for this game is sheer jealousy that I won’t be able to enjoy it the way many others will. It’s our first chance of silverware and I won’t be there. I know many others are in the same situation, but I won’t even be in the vicinity of a Geordie and that is sad for me.

I haven’t been around many Newcastle fans for the build-up either. Those I know that live in Newcastle tell me that there is a cup fever epidemic in Toon. The shops, hairdressers, pubs, parks, schools. Everywhere you go people are discussing the game and where they’ll be watching it. I’ve been talking mainly to Man Utd fans…

When I was a kid, it felt like we’d be in a cup final every year. I started supporting Newcastle in the summer of ’96 after my hero at the Euros signed for his boyhood club. By the end of the following season, I was watching us in the ‘98 FA Cup final. I vividly remember sitting with another Newcastle supporting friend in my living room with an inflatable FA Cup trophy beside us. Our visions of parading the trophy around the room were ruined by an Arsenal team sealing their double. The following year we were in the final again. This time Man Utd spoiled the party, securing their treble.

Not to worry though, the following season we were at it yet again. Before the semi final against Chelsea I had no doubt we would win. We were the cup specialists. I was going to watch this team in black and white lining up at Wembley / The Millennium Stadium every season for the rest of my life. Chelsea beat us that day and we haven’t seen a final since… until this season.

As a young lad I didn’t know much of Newcastle’s history. This wasn’t the era of internet, social media and a thousand televised games a season with millions of infographics telling us about anything and everything.

I didn’t know that there was a time that we genuinely were considered cup specialists. In the 50s we won the FA Cup three years out of five. We’d also won the trophy once a decade in the 10s, 20s and 30s. At the start of the 1900s we appeared in the FA Cup final five times in seven years! We only won the one unfortunately, in 1910. From our inception in 1892, we competed in 10 of the 52 finals up to 1955 (there were a few years off for the World Wars). Over that period, we featured in 19% of the finals.

Astonishing really, nearly a fifth. We won 11% of the FA Cups over that time. If we just look at the FA Cups played since we first won the trophy in 1910, we won six of the 36 which accounts for 16% of them. Imagine that, winning a sixth of all the FA Cups over a 36 year period. Sounds alien, doesn’t it? We’d have won another 12 and a bit FA Cups by now if we’d kept that ratio up. It might be hard for some to believe but we’ve still won the 9th most FA Cups in history, the same amount as Manchester City.

When we earned that trophy in 1955, we had won as many FA Cups as any other club.

Since 1955, there have been another 67 FA Cup tournaments and we haven’t won a single won. We’ve turned up at three more finals, but the days of open top buses were long gone.

Our Carabao Cup (League Cup for the purists) history isn’t as spectacular. One final, one defeat. 62 years of the competition but very little competition from us.

Whilst Eric Ten Hag has been going into PR overload; dining with Fergie, telling the world that we’re annoying. Eddie will have been quietly going about his work. Manchester United are the form club but we’re the team that breaks records. Since Eddie Howe has come in, we’ve seen records tumbling more regularly than a certain former owner after a boozy board meeting. I’ve probably missed some but here we go.

Eddie Howe has been in the job for under a year and a half and has achieved the following:

First Premier League club to avoid relegation after not winning a game any of their first 14 matches.

Youngest manager to win four manager of the month awards (Keegan had held the record previously)

Longest Newcastle Premier League unbeaten run – 15 games

Joint longest Newcastle top flight unbeaten run – 17 games

English Manager with the longest ever Premier League unbeaten run -15 (knocking Pardew off top spot)

Pope getting to joint most clean sheets in a row in the league – 6 ( that run was 10 in all competitions for the big man)

I’m sure Fergie’s dinner advice was something along the lines of, ‘don’t let that wee club from the North East embarrass us!’ I hope we’re really annoying on Sunday. I hope we’re intolerable and we stop the Manchester Reds from ending their 6 year ‘drought’.

If there is one team other than Sunderland that would be the dream team to defeat in a final it surely has to be this lot. Football delivers fairy tales every now and then and this one is set up to be the greatest of stories. A set of circumstances that could make it a victory that we retell in detail for decades to come.

Up against the last team to beat us in a final. The team that pulled back a 12 point deficit to shatter our best chance of winning the Premier League. A team that has consistently belittled and battered us down the years. A team that has even stolen our name. They live in the conscious of many a neutral simply as ‘United’. Well out of the two of us, we are the true United in every way. Not only was our team formed due to two Newcastle clubs uniting but our fanbase is more united with each other and to its club than it’s ever been. The Manchester Reds are one final defeat and a fifth place finish from implosion once more.

The midfield battle is an interesting one. Brazil’s starting midfield pair versus an uncapped Brazilian and one that is regularly picked but rarely starts. Can Joelinton and Bruno win that battle and give the next Brazil coach something to think about?

We have a goalkeeper thrust into the limelight due to the most bizarre set of circumstances. Our number one and possible player of the season gets a red card and misses the game due to a one match ban. It’s the first game he will have missed for injury or suspension and it’s the biggest of his career. Our second choice keeper is cup tied because he played for our final opponents earlier in the season. Our third choice keeper is sent on loan (I assess Darlow as third choice as he sat on the bench in our semi final against Southampton). So fourth choice Karius, who hasn’t parried a ball in anger for two years, will start. Everyone knows what happened last time he started a final. His errors meant that Liverpool were defeated by Real Madrid. However, his performances also got them to that final (he got 6 clean sheets in the tournament). Plus, he took a knock early on in that game and it has been suggested since that he may have played that game concussed. Helping Newcastle to overcome the resurgent Red Devils and end a 67 year domestic trophy drought would complete the greatest of redemption narratives.

Maybe I’ve struggled to look forward to this because I’m so afraid of losing. We’re so used to losing. We’re used to not competing. We’re used to Man Utd swaggering to occasions like this and sauntering off with the trophy. We’re used to the bleakness of our recent history and today promises so much more. To fall at the final hurdle will be crushing. But I shouldn’t feel this way. This is a generational event. Our first final for 24 years and a chance to beat a team who many of us would relish ending our barren spell against.

I’ve chosen not to head to London or Newcastle. I’ve watched videos of the scenes in London and yes, I’m more jealous than ever. But I’m also excited now. I’m excited for this game and for the future. I’m excited for every one of those fans that is having the weekend of their lives down in the Big Smoke. I’m excited that we have record breaker Eddie Howe in our dugout. A man I am fully confident can break two records this afternoon, first trophy for 54 years and first League Cup trophy in our history. I’m also excited that I’ll be sharing this moment with my family.

I’ll be in a small town called Shepton Mallet down in Somerset watching the game with three kids who have never seen Newcastle United in a final. Three kids who haven’t had to endure the pain and the heartbreak. Three kids who could witness us become cup specialists once more. Whether that starts today is another matter but, ultimately, it doesn’t matter. We have hope again and we’ll be doing this all again in the future.

This isn’t the final, it’s merely the beginning.

You can follow the author on Twitter @billymerlin

