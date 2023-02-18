News

This is how you can order a Carabao Cup Final official programme – Newcastle United v Manchester United

If you would like to make sure you get your hands on one, this is how you can order a Carabao Cup Final official programme.

Newcastle United v Manchester United in eight days time and whether you are going to the match or not, this is probably the best way to ensure you get one, especially if you want to have one in decent condition to keep.

This is how you can order a Carabao Cup Final official programme below.

Please note, this is simply a public service announcement.

We are not making a penny out of you ordering one and yes £10 wouldn’t be our suggested price to charge football fans.

Please go HERE if you want to order one and for UK orders it is an extra £2.90 for postage, more if you live elsewhere.

EFL Official Announcement – 18 February 2023:

‘The first major silverware of the domestic season is up for grabs next Sunday and you can have the official commemorative programme from the Carabao Cup Final 2023 delivered direct to your door.

The competition’s climax promises to be an enthralling affair in a repeat of the 1999 Wembley showdown between Manchester United and Newcastle United. The Red Devils, five-time winners of the League Cup, are chasing a first success under the Erik ten Hag era, while The Magpies are tantalisingly close to a first domestic success since 1955.

The stage is set for a blockbuster finale under the Arch on Sunday 26 February and you can own the perfect complement to such an epic occasion by reserving a copy of the EFL’s official matchday publication.

Jam-packed with opinion pieces, competition analysis and welcomes from both managers, there are also exclusive in-depth features out of Old Trafford with Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Lisandro Martínez and Harry Maguire, while Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimarães, Dan Burn and Nick Pope provide the interviews from Tyneside.

The 116-page A4 size spine-bound edition is priced at £10, plus £2.90 post and packaging to a UK address, and can be ordered directly from the EFL’s official publishing partners Ignition Sports Media from here.

This must-have treasured memorabilia will be posted first class via Royal Mail on Thursday 23 February, aiming for a pre-event delivery before the Final, although this is not something that can be guaranteed.

Please note that overseas deliveries will incur an additional P+P charge, which will be calculated based on the delivery address provided.’

