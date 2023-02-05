Opinion

This is excellent from David Moyes talking about Newcastle United and reflecting on the game

I have a bit of an up and down relationship with David Moyes.

The West Ham boss is totally oblivious of course to this.

I find David Moyes either really irritating, whilst at other times I think he is well worth listening to.

You might think this goes for most managers but for me, I think they tend to fall into one camp or the other and rarely venture out of that.

At Newcastle United of course, we have had the benefit of experiencing Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson. Anybody who was around at the time will tell you that when you were in the city centre pubs after a match, as soon as it came to KK or SBR coming on TV to be interviewed after that home game, the packed and rowdy pub you were in would be stilled to silence in a matter of seconds, so we could all hear what they had to say about the match we had all just watched.

Now, David Moyes is no Sir Bobby or Kevin Keegan, BUT as these comments show, he is often well worth listening to.

This is what David Moyes had to say about Newcastle United and the game we all watched on Saturday night:

“I knew this group [of West Ham players] had been improving and I felt that there were good things about them.

“They were ready for the game today.

“We got a couple of days longer break than Newcastle did.

“Why I bring that up is because we have had it Thursday, Sunday, when we have not been getting the break and we’ve had to live with that and it’s only when you start to get the regular games, do you realise what it does to your players playing so quickly again.

“So we got a little bit of an advantage having a couple of days longer [to prepare / recover] than Newcastle.

“It was a great response [after going one down].

“I felt we played incredibly well today.

“After going a goal behind it would have been easy to buckle and go under with the way the crowd is here and the way Newcastle are playing.

“You have to give the players huge credit and huge praise for how well they went about it.

“I thought they played really well in the first-half with maybe the exception of the first minute, where we got our fingers burned at the start.

“After that, I thought we played really well and were worthy to be drawing at half-time.

“I thought we played against a Newcastle team in really good form and matched them.

“We have done well against them.

“I don’t think I should even have to mention how well Declan Rice played, or Lucas Paqueta.

“I thought they were both immense…they were top boys.

“I thought Declan Rice was a top player in the first-half, he really was.

“Showed so many things and you know it is interesting, undoubtedly, Declan is going to be a top player and undoubtedly he will be a British transfer record if he ever leaves West Ham, and more.

“A lot of positives to take from the game.

“We’d have liked to have taken more but I think, where we are at the moment, coming here to Newcastle and where they are, a point is a decent result.”

‘That Nayef Aguerd challenge on Callum Wilson?’

“I have got to say, I compare him a lot to Sven Botman.

“Botman [who was at Lille] and Aguerd [who was at Rennes] I thought, were probably the two best left footed centre-backs in France.

“We lost our centre-back [Aguerd] for six months at the start of the season, when he got an injury at Ibrox in a pre-season friendly.

“So he has only played four or five Premier League games and has been a huge miss and you can see what he has done to us, even today.

“If you look at our results since he has come into the team it has been a big, big difference to us.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 West Ham 1 – Saturday 4 February 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 3

West Ham:

Paqueta 32

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 37% (39%) Newcastle 63% (61%)

Total shots were West Ham 10 (8) Newcastle 8 (2)

Shots on target were West Ham 1 (1) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were West Ham 2 (1) Newcastle 4 (0)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Attendance: 52,256 (West Ham 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Willock (Anderson 81), Almiron (Murphy 81), Joelinton, Saint-Maximin (Gordon 69), Wilson,

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Fraser

(BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after West Ham draw – Read HERE)

(It’s now a balancing act at St James’ Park – Read HERE)

(A perfect storm hits Newcastle United – read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 West Ham 1 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

