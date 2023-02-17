News

This is all I wanted from Newcastle United

My name is Matthew and I am a Newcastle United fan.

I have supported this club a long time.

Apparently this makes me a ‘legacy’ football fan, which I will take, definitely sounds better than older Newcastle supporter, or even worse, simply old.

What you do get as a legacy / older Newcastle United is a bit or perspective.

How things are now at St James’ Park in the 2020s, compared to what was the case in the 2010s, 2000s, 1990s, 1980s and (last half of the) 1970s.

Fair to say that as a legacy Newcastle United fan I have seen a fair few ups and far more downs.

We have loads of great players and far more rubbish ones.

As for teams?

I would say I have seen two eras where Newcastle United had a great team, or at least the closest my generation has ever seen to one. As I said it is all about perspective, about what is relative.

As well as the two great team eras under Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson, I have also personally witnessed four relegations and 12 seasons spent in the second tier.

Relegations in the 1970s, 1980s, 2000s and 2010s.

I was only spared a fifth Newcastle United relegation in the 2020s thanks to the belated departure of Mike Ashley and the likes of Lee Charnley and Steve Bruce.

If NUFC hadn’t been saved from relegation last season by Eddie Howe and the new Newcastle United owners, I would have seen my club relegated in five of the six decades I have been actively going to matches.

Obviously there are still plenty of 2020s years left but at least we have hope and some expectation, that relegation fights might not be all we have to look forward to.

Needless to say, I haven’t seen Newcastle United lift a trophy as a match going fan.

I was alive in 1969 but not even aware of, never mind being able to appreciate, the Fairs Cup win, nor men walking on the moon for the first ever time.

Anybody who claims Newcastle United fans have unrealistic expectations haven’t a clue.

You will always get the odd idiot but for the overwhelming majority of us, we of course have our dreams and hopes, but as for expectation / entitlement, you are knocking on the wrong door with Newcastle United supporters.

What we are living through now…That is all I ever wanted from Newcastle United.

Just like under Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson we are having a proper go, Newcastle United are trying to be the best possible club / team they can be, with a very impressive manager in Eddie Howe.

If Newcastle United do end up winning trophies, great.

If we don’t, it isn’t the end of the world.

Yes, of course I would love to see United beat Man U at Wembley.

However, what is far more important to me is simply that Newcastle United are competitive season after season, as we saw in those years under KK and SBR.

Knowing every match that Newcastle United COULD win, that we had / have a club / team / manager / players who can give anybody else a game.

Back in August, Eddie Howe went to Anfield missing a number of key players and unlucky not to win when that second Isak ‘goal’ was ruled offside, even more unlucky to lose it when the referee kept on playing until Liverpool scored.

That same month, Newcastle United were magnificent against Manchester City, more than matched them. Were denied a clear penalty just before half-time when Stones fouled Schar, then at 3-1 up it took a superb spell of play from the champions to pull it back to 3-3.

Year after year NUFC have faced Liverpool and Manchester United as rank outsiders, whereas now Newcastle are favourites to beat the scousers on Saturday and only marginal second favourites against the Mancs to lift the cup.

Newcastle United are no longer a joke.

If outsiders think that as Newcastle fans we now have ‘unrealistic’ hopes that extend beyond our club being a joke, then they will be right.

Long may it continue.

