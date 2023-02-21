Opinion

This could be the most inspired signing so far by Eddie Howe with Newcastle United

In Eddie Howe we trust.

That is, unless we disagree with him.

For some Newcastle United fans that is, not all.

The massive conversation this week is of course Sunday’s game at Wembley.

However, as part of that conversation, the debate over the goalkeeping position has taken on crazy proportions, in my opinion.

No surprise to see many journalists out for mischief, the way they are covering it, it is almost as if this is a disaster that has already taken place, as though they are talking about something factual, as opposed to something that may well never happen.

Nick Pope is one of many players where if you take him out of the team, his replacement will be seen as a significant drop. That is where we are at, we all know that we don’t have a proper full on squad yet, Eddie Howe continually relying on the same players, where even when it comes to subs he is reluctant to make any but the most obvious.

However, one area where I actually think Newcastle United DO have strength in depth, compared to the other positions, is with goalkeepers.

Yes, I don’t think Loris Karius playing in the Carabao Cup Final is a disaster. There, I’ve said it.

Eddie Howe signed Karius six months ago (see below) as he was a free agent after his deal ended at Liverpool. Martin Dubravka had not taken it well when replaced by Nick Pope and insisted on a loan move to Man Utd, so Loris Karius was brought in as the third NUFC keeper with Darlow second choice, Gillespie left out of the 25 man official PL squad.

So much has been said about how these past couple of years Loris Karius has played no competitive matches.

Is that so strange for a goalkeeper?

Karl Darlow has played once since Eddie Howe’s very first game back in 2021 against Brentford, Darlow badly at fault on two of the goals and that cost the NUFC Head Coach a win in his very first match. Eddie Howe dropping him immediately and Darlow never getting another chance in the Premier League. Karl Darlow has gone to Championship Hull and can’t get a game for them.

How about Steve Harper? He was at Newcastle United for two decades and at times went years without playing many / any first team games.

Loris Karius hasn’t been lying on a beach since that 2018 Champions League final, where it was later found following the game that he had suffered a concussion, before conceding those costly goals against Real Madrid that produced a disgusting way over the top hate campaign from a minority of Liverpool fans.

Instead, he has regularly trained with clubs in the Bundesliga, Premier League and Turkish League since that final in 2018. Karius has also played over 70 first team matches since May 2018. A quick count up shows Karl Darlow in the same time period has played just over 40.

In that 2017/18 season, Karius played 12 Champions League matches on the way to the final and kept six clean sheets, helping Liverpool beat the likes of Man City, Sevilla, Roma and Porto. Indeed, he has then played a further 10 matches in European competition for Besiktas in the Europa League. In total, Karius playing 30+ games in the Champions League and Europa League.

Between them, Pope and Darlow have played 14 minutes in European competitions (Pope started one Europa League qualifier for Burnley but injured and forced off after the 14 minutes).

Loris Karius has experience of also playing in various top leagues, far more than Pope, Gillespie, Darlow and Dubravka.

Playing so little football in recent seasons isn’t ideal but as I say, not unusual for a goalkeeper.

The way some journalists and Newcastle fans go on, you would think Loris Karius had just won a competition to play in the final.

As Saturday showed as well, especially with goalkeepers, no matter how good they are, bad / daft things can happen. Forgetting for a moment about the potential / probable impact of that Karius concussion in the 2018 CL final, looking at what happened in these two Liverpool matches (against Real Madrid and Newcastle United), the mistakes Karius and Pope made, were very much in the same ball park.

If able to play on Sunday would Nick Pope do anything on a similar level? You would be amazed if he did.

For me, it is exactly the same with Loris Karius.

I think he can prove to be an inspired Eddie Howe signing, maybe even the most inspired, so far.

Karius has been training with Newcastle United for six months now and for sure Eddie Howe will know him well by this point. He wouldn’t have renewed the keeper’s contract last month if he didn’t believe in his ability if called upon.

I have seen any number of goalkeeping nightmares in my time following Newcastle United.

Especially when during matches in the past teams didn’t have a goalkeeper on the bench.

I was at Upton Park 37 years ago, Newcastle ended up using three different goalkeepers; Martin Thomas, then defender Chris Hedworth filled in when Thomas went off injured, before Hedworth himself got injured and Peter Beardsley went between the sticks.

The Hammers scored four goals in each half, Billy Whitehurst getting the Newcastle United consolation goal in the 74th minute with the home side already 5-0 up.

West Ham centre-back Alvin Martin famously scored a hat-trick that night – a goal against each of the three keepers!

Similarly, I was at St Andrew’s 31 years ago when Kevin Keegan was leading us to promotion.

It was 4 November 1992 and Newcastle were leading 3-2 at Birmingham. Just checked back and it was our old mate David Speedie who scored their first, then a 17 year old left-back got the second, a certain Graham Potter!

Anyway, NUFC keeper Tommy Wright forced off and somehow we ended up with the diminutive midfielder Kevin Brock in goal. Brock was a classy player but not exactly renowned for getting stuck in.

Yet, tracksuit bottoms and all, he came on and played a blinder, keeping a clean sheet. Just listen to Roger Tames in the commentary casually talking about Brock getting knocked out and carrying on despite concussed!!!

With Bruno back and the normal defence set to play, plus overall likely / hopefully Eddie Howe having his strongest possible ten outfield players, Loris Karius can then also play his part in lifting that trophy.

Newcastle United official announcement – 12 September 2022:

‘Newcastle United have signed goalkeeper Loris Karius on a short-term contract.

Karius, a free agent following his departure from Liverpool in the summer, has agreed a deal until January with an option to extend his stay until the end of the season.

The German’s arrival follows an ankle injury sustained by Karl Darlow in training.

While Darlow is not expected to be out long term, the Magpies have moved quickly to secure experienced cover and to add competition to the squad.

Newcastle United head coach, Eddie Howe, said: “We are pleased to add Loris to our goalkeeping group.

“He is a very good goalkeeper with Premier League and European experience and he will provide competition and support over an important part of the season.”

Karius said: “I’m excited. It’s a good opportunity for me and a great project to be part of. It didn’t take me long to make a decision.

“Newcastle have a great coach and play really attractive football. I felt it was the right project for me and I’m excited to work with the coaches and my new teammates.”

