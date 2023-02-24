Opinion

This Carabao Cup Final means everything to me – I had a feeling before…

Ahead of the Carabao Cup Final we have been asking some of our regular / irregular contributors a few questions.

Newcastle United v Manchester United kicking off at 4.30pm on Sunday.

We all know how long it was since the last silverware and very aware that most of us weren’t around when that last trophy was lifted in 1969, or at least not (in most cases) of an age to properly appreciate it.

We have left it late but have asked some key questions of these contributors to The Mag as the build up to the Carabao Cup Final gathers pace.

Next up is Bazoox:

What are your plans for this weekend?

I’ll be popping down to Tynemouth club on Sunday morning to chew the fat with my mates on the committee (of which I’m not on).

I saw a couple of them during the week and they all seemed to be looking forward to the Cup Final with an obvious tinge of excitement.

It will be slow and steady on the drink in the build up to the match and I will be probably be supping and sitting with my big mate Pedro Gonzalez.

What this final means to you and how important a win would be?

This Carabao Cup Final means everything to me.

I had a feeling before the season started that we could well be visiting Wembley this year.

I’ve been in love with Newcastle United since my Ma ironed a red number nine onto the back of my first Toon strip back in the early 1970s.

This Friday morning I have just attended the funeral of my friend and boxing buddy Paul ‘Gypsy’ King. Local boxing royalty, the likes of Glenn McCrory and Lewis Ritson, were in attendance to show their respects, and listening to some of the patter everyone would love the Toon to lift the Cup to cheer us all up.

If all of the squad had been available (including Pope, Gordon, Krafth, Dubravka) who would have been your first five names on the teamsheet, in order from first choice to fifth choice in terms of importance?

The first five names on my teamsheet for Sunday would have been Kieran Tripper, Sven Botman, Bruno Guimaraes, Miguel Almiron and of course Nick Pope.

It is probably a toss up who will lead the line between Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak. I’d go with Isak.

A massive full-on game for Man U against Barcelona that ended only around 66 hours before this Wembley final, how much of a boost, if any, is this to Newcastle United?

The fact that Manchester United played Barcelona on Thursday has to be to our advantage. Fatigue kicks in and there is now talk that Marcus Rashford has picked up an injury.

I don’t think this Man Utd team are any great shakes (they have only been performing since the turn of the New Year), and are there for the taking, if we stick to doing what we have been doing for most of this season.

What your NUFC starting eleven would be against Man U (Assuming everybody available apart from Pope, Gordon, Krafth, Dubravka)?

My starting eleven for Wembley would be:

Karius., Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron, Isak, Saint-Maximin.

Win on Sunday or finish top four?

I believe that we will win on Sunday and probably still finish in the top four.

If I had to choose one or the other, I would obviously prefer the silverware.

Who will you be thinking of (who is still with us or not), if/when Newcastle United lift the trophy on Sunday?

I’ll be thinking of my late Father and my Uncle Tommy come what may after the Cup Final and if we win(and as you can see I’m confident we will), will be raising a glass to the heavens to salute them.

What impact, if any, do you think Sunday’s result will have on the rest of this Newcastle United season in the Premier League?

Whatever happens on Sunday, I thoroughly expect Newcastle United to finish the season off with a flourish and in style.

As a percentage, how would you rate Newcastle United’s chances of winning the Carabao Cup?

I think we have a slightly better team than Man Utd, so I’ll say it’s 51% certain that the Carabao / League Cup will be coming home to Tyneside and if that happens, there will be a fantastic feeling for young and old for weeks to come.

It is long overdue.

