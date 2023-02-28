Opinion

These clueless Newcastle United fans need to listen to Eddie Howe speaking after the weekend’s events

Eddie Howe has spoken.

The Newcastle United Head Coach telling the truth, the whole truth…and nothing but the truth, when reflecting on the Cup Final defeat on Sunday at Wembley.

When I listen to Eddie Howe, he might have only been at St James’ Park 15 months, but I trust him the same as Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson.

Unlike so many other managers, both at other clubs and at Newcastle United in the past, this trio speak the truth after games, no matter which way the result has gone. This is why they get our respect, or should do.

I have heard a minority of clowns talk absolute nonsense after this defeat to Man Utd, talk that is making a drama out of (what is not even) a crisis.

Just listen to the main man…

Eddie Howe reflecting on Sunday’s defeat at Wembley to Manchester United:

“I thought that we played well.

“There are always fine margins between victory and defeat.

“I thought probably the final third today.

“But we were disappointed with conceding from a set play and goals change games.

“But I thought we were in it right until the end and if we had got the third goal of the game, it would have made it an interesting end to the match, but it just never came for us.

“I thought we had the best chances early in the match.

“Overall, I think we can be very proud of our performance but we were just not clinical enough in front of goal and the two goals, I am not sure whether it is a free-kick, but we have to defend those situations better.

“I thought we were really competitive.

“I can’t fault the players and what they have given me in this game.

“The game is decided on big moments and the free-kick, we’ve not defended it well enough, they are the moments we’ll look back on.

“It leaves us with a feeling of defeat in a final and that is never nice.

“We are desperately disappointed, but already for me you look to the future, you are desperate to get back here and win a trophy.

“To see the supporters, who have been absolutely incredible for us this year, disappointed and hurt, it hurts bad, the motivation now is to get back here and win them the trophy they deserve.

“We have felt nothing but support and love from the fans all weekend long.

“The scenes coming in on the bus were exceptional, my words can’t even do it justice.

“We are truly sorry we couldn’t win a trophy for them but it is a big thank you from me.”

That, lads and lasses, is the truth, the whole truth…and nothing but the truth, of what we all witnessed on Sunday.

Always tough to take when you lose in a big game, but this wasn’t some humiliating disaster, and / or suddenly everything is falling apart at St James’ Park.

This was a match where Newcastle United did turn up, but on the day, things didn’t fall their way. The big moments went their way, they scored their two big first half chances via a very good Casemiro finish and a lucky Rashford deflected effort, whilst Burn somehow missed the target when in the middle of the goal just seven or eight yards out or so and ASM brought out an excellent close range save from De Gea. The second half Man Utd shut up shop and Newcastle United couldn’t break them down.

I think what is particularly embarrassing, is that the Newcastle United fans who go way over the top when moments and results are going NUFC’s way, are then invariably the very same ones who go so over the top in a negative sense when moments and results go against Newcastle.

As Eddie Howe quite rightly says…’fine margins between victory and defeat.’

I have got no doubt that the Newcastle United Head Coach will be tweaking things in these just less than three months we have left of the season, maybe changes here and there in terms of personnel and tactics, depending on players he has available. However, not a case of throwing everything out the window that has got Newcastle United into this current position of competing for top four and getting to a cup final at Wembley.

Newcastle United was a circus for far too long under Mike Ashley and indeed for many of the years that preceded the FCB, the KK and SBR years apart.

However, that particular circus is now closed and clowns are no longer required at St James’ Park, particularly on the terraces.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 0 Manchester United 2 – Sunday 26 February 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Man U:

Casemiro 33, Rashford 39

Possession was Man U 39% Newcastle 61%

Total shots were Man U 14 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were Man U 10 Newcastle 2

Corners were Man U 6 Newcastle 6

Referee: David Coote

Attendance: 87,306

Newcastle United:

Karius, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff (Isak 45), Bruno (Willock 79), Joelinton, Almiron (Anderson 90+1), Saint-Maximin (Murphy 78), Wilson (Ritchie 90+1)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Targett, Lascelles, Manquillo

(BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Interesting on Newcastle United after Manchester United final defeat – Read HERE)

(Small margins conspire to cause huge divide between winners and losers – Read HERE)

(Newcastle United 0 Manchester United 2 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle United 0 Manchester United 2 – The next morning NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

