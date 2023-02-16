Opinion

These are the Newcastle United fans who deserved Carabao Cup Final tickets

Carabao Cup Final tickets have brought me here.

A very long time reader of The Mag but the first time I have dipped my black and white toe in the water and sent something in.

Hopefully it makes the cut and you are now reading this.

As I say, it is Carabao Cup Final tickets that have brought me here, prompted me to write something, as I have read literally hundreds of opinions now on which Newcastle United fans deserved Carabao Cup Final tickets. Both here on The Mag and elsewhere.

My personal opinion?

Well, I would say all Newcastle United fans who wanted Carabao Cup Final tickets deserved them.

Put it this way, I don’t think any Newcastle supporter was undeserving.

Which I think is something that a minority of NUFC fans need to remember when making comments.

What we are talking about instead, is which Newcastle supporters were the most deserving.

What the pecking order should have been.

Like most Newcastle United fans who have previously gone through a scramble for NUFC cup final tickets, my experience is based on 1998 and 1999, just our luck to be playing the current best team in the country on each occasion.

Back in those days, St James’ Park was still at a 36,000 or so capacity, season tickets still with a waiting list and limited to under 30,000 of that 36,000 capacity.

The days of Wembley holding that magical figure of 100,000 were a distant memory by the time we had Dalglish and the Gullit at SJP.

Pretty sure that clubs had started to get 25,000 tickets each for an FA Cup final but something tells me that as Wembley’s capacity continued to fall, so did the cut for each club. So by the time we got to ’98 and ’99, I have just looked and the crowds at the NUFC finals were only 79,000 for each. I honestly think it might have only been 22,500 or so that us and Arsenal / Man U each got.

Under pressure to allow more fans of the two clubs, the 2022 FA Cup final saw Liverpool and Chelsea get 30,200 each, in a crowd of 85,000.

Anyway, back in 1998 and 1999, Newcastle United got probably between 22.500 and 25,000 for each final and of those, I reckon 20,000 to 22,500 at very most were to be divided between ordinary fans, after owners / sponsors / box holders / players / staff etc had their cut.

Each of the two finals all season ticket holders were asked to apply by a certain deadline, apply with mates / family if you wanted to go with them, state the ideal price tickets you would like, include card details or cheque made it out to NUFC with amount blank. Them were the days.

There were never going to be enough even for season ticket holders, so they used loyalty points to decide from top down, reaching a point where nobody had any loyalty points and then just picked the rest out of the hat. If I had to guess I would say 90-95% of the almost 30,000 ST holders applied each time and so probably 5,000 or more ST holders each time were unlucky, who had applied.

A quarter of a century later, we have seen a very complicated system, in my opinion. Sadly, the club causing themselves unnecessary problems and fans unnecessary stress.

I know some other clubs who get to regular finals and don’t have enough tickets to go around all season ticket holders, still put tickets into different other criteria, such as memberships schemes or other levels below season ticket.

However, with Newcastle United I think it is different, we haven’t been to a final in 24 years. So the idea that somebody might have had a season ticket that entire time, yet not get a cup final ticket simply because they haven’t been to at least three of the four home cup matches this season, is patently ridiculous. Particularly when you then have somebody who isn’t a season ticket holder or even member, but who might have been to their first ever match this season (in the cup), could still have potentially got a ticket in the ballot of those with a previous purchase history.

My head is spinning.

The season ticket holder could have been to around 500 home matches since our last cup final in 1999, yet somebody who has been to one in that time…could be at the final ahead of him or her.

The club could and should have saved themselves and the fanbase a lot of stress and simply invited all the season ticket holders (I have heard we have around 32,000) to apply and I reckon all who applied would /should have got one (unless a lit more than 10% have been shaved off the top for the owners, corporates / staff / sponsors…), as we had just under 33,000 tickets and once the club had taken around 10% of those for sponsors / staff etc, around 30,000 tickets and maybe 29,000 or so season ticket holders applying. Then if a handful left, a ballot of members who had been to say 75% of the 15 (cup AND league) home matches this season.

It should all have been about the season ticket holders, just as in 1998 and 1999.

They have waited, in many / most cases a quarter of a century for the chance.

If we get to further cup finals then yes, maybe start to allocate a percentage to members, a percentage to those without STs or memberships, but not this time.

I honestly think that if the club had just announced all tickets going to season ticket holders and if any left, ballot for members. Next to nobody would be thinking whether you had been to two, rather than three, home cup matches was in any way relevant.

It is the club that has put this in people’s heads.

The fact you commit to paying for 19 PL matches (for in most cases, numerous seasons) should patently count for far more than whether or not you happen to have gone to a few cup games or not, especially when the tickets are slashed to bargain prices for the cup games.

(By the way, just in case you wondered my position. I was a very long-term ST holder who was one of those that boycotted, gave up season ticket and loyalty points to get rid of Mike Ashley. We won that battle and now hopefully we can win this cup final. As you can see though, I am not a season ticket holder moaning that I have missed out on a cup final ticket. Though I do admit to be a former season ticket holder who is desperate to get one of those again, plus I wouldn’t say no to a cup final either, if any going spare…)

