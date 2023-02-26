Opinion

These are the first five names on the Newcastle United team sheet at Wembley

Ahead of the Carabao Cup Final we have been asking some of our regular / irregular contributors a few questions.

Newcastle United v Manchester United kicking off at 4.30pm on Sunday.

We all know how long it was since the last silverware and very aware that most of us weren’t around when that last trophy was lifted in 1969, or at least not (in most cases) of an age to properly appreciate it.

We have left it late but have asked some key questions of these contributors to The Mag as the build up to the Carabao Cup Final gathers pace.

Next up is Barry Paul Henry:

What have you got planned this weekend?

There are two big games for me, as I’m also a proud Welshman, as I am a NUFC fan.

I’ll be watching Wales v England in rugby, as well as the final on Sunday.

Both games I will watch in the house with some alcohol, as I gotta watch the pennies with a long weekend in Bath for the Mrs’ birthday next week and a lad’s stag do the following week in Portugal .

What this final means to you and how important a win would be?

The final is massive.

As we are one game from something I’ve never seen before, in Newcastle United winning a trophy.

I think winning on Sunday would be the biggest thing with NUFC in my lifetime as a fan at least.

If all of the squad had been available (including Pope, Gordon, Krafth, Dubravka) who would have been your first five names on the team sheet, in order from first choice to fifth choice in terms of importance?

Trippier, Botman, Schar, Bruno, Joelinton.

Our defence and CM will have a big part to play on Sunday and they will be pivotal as they’ve been for us all season .

A massive full-on game for Man U against Barcelona that ended only around 66 hours before this Wembley final, how much of a boost, if any, is this to Newcastle United?

Yes and no.

We may well have an advantage in terms of fitness and fatigue due to less games played, but Manchester United will be flying at the moment given the run they’re on, beating Barcelona after coming behind in both games to do so .

It seems a very good dressing room at the moment at old Trafford. Like us they will be desperate to win on Sunday.

Out of the entire Man Utd squad (players who will be available or not), who would/will you be most happy to see not starting on Sunday, in order from first most important to fifth most important?

Rashford and Casemiro are the only ones I’d concede would walk into our starting line up , the other three I’d pick would be Sancho, Garnacho and Luke Shaw.

Shaw has become very solid at the back of them while Sancho seems to finally have found his feet, the young Argentine Garnacho looks a dangerous player and a top prospect.

Win on Sunday or finish top four?

Easy answer. Cup all day . I’ve seen champions league football, winning trophies I have not.

Who will you be thinking of (family member, friend), who is no longer with us, if/when Newcastle United lift the trophy on Sunday?

I’m a lone ranger down here in South Wales as NUFC goes.

As I talk though to those in The Mag comments section on a daily basis, much more than I care to talk to some members of my own family, I’ll be thinking of everyone at The Mag , and of course I’ll picture what it would be like for the people up in Newcastle finally seeing their club do it. I’d also be thinking of people like Ron (article earlier this week) and others I’m similar unfortunate circumstances.

What impact, if any, do you think Sunday’s result will have on the rest of this Newcastle United season in the Premier League?

There shouldn’t be any impact, as either way we gotta focus on the league from Sunday on, but any feel good factor from winning certainly helps .

As a percentage, how would you rate Newcastle United’s chances of winning the Carabao Cup?

I would say 50%. There’s not much between both starting elevens and it’s all on the given day.

Are you finding it difficult to stop your brain leaping forward in time, wondering just how mad the days and weeks are going to be as a Newcastle United fan if at last we win a trophy?

I’m 35 years old and can only really remember the back to back cup finals in 98 and 99.

The Keegan times I don’t remember them, so I’d be the wrong person to talk about 1996 and obviously wouldn’t know much about the finals in the 70s against Man City and Liverpool.

My elders on The Mag have certainly witnessed more heartache than I have!

