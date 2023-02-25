Opinion

The Mike Ashley years laid waste to any hope – A win would be off the map

Ahead of the Carabao Cup Final we have been asking some of our regular / irregular contributors a few questions.

Newcastle United v Manchester United kicking off at 4.30pm on Sunday.

We all know how long it was since the last silverware and very aware that most of us weren’t around when that last trophy was lifted in 1969, or at least not (in most cases) of an age to properly appreciate it.

We have left it late but have asked some key questions of these contributors to The Mag as the build up to the Carabao Cup Final gathers pace.

Next up is David Punton:

What this final means to you and how important a win would be?

This is the biggest game for United since I hit middle age!

It’s a huge occasion for the club, the fans, and the city. We have a crack at a major trophy. Let that sink in.

In 1998 and 1999 we had back to back to FA Cup finals. It’s been a long wait since then, there is a whole generation of fans who didn’t know what it was like to Wembley. This is for them.

The Mike Ashley years laid waste to any hope.

A win would be off the map. The city will be in party mode. It would give the club such a lift, but regardless of that we all know there is a brighter future to come, regardless of what happens against Man Utd.

If all of the squad had been available (including Pope, Gordon, Krafth, Dubravka) who would have been your first five names on the teamsheet, in order from first choice to fifth choice in terms of importance?

Bruno.

Pope.

Trippier.

Botman

Wilson.

There is a spine of a team there. Pope is a huge loss. We have to hope that doesn’t come back to haunt us in some way. Karius has a shot at the mother of all redemption stories.

A massive full-on game for Man U against Barcelona that ended only around 66 hours before this Wembley final, how much of a boost, if any, is this to Newcastle United?

The fact Man U played that high intensity game against Barca on Thursday night is the one thing that really does play into our hands.

You often see teams having those Thursday night games and then come the Sunday they are leggy and a bit off the boil. Some time lacking to prepare.

The fact Man U beat Barca is a big scalp for them but are they on the adrenaline come down? Am I clutching at straws?

I recall when we played Benfica in 2013 and 66 hours later we had to take on the mackems. It was too fast a turn around. Players looked a bit mentally drained as we got done 0-3.

Maybe the same could happen with our opponents on Sunday?

Out of the entire Man Utd squad (players who will be available or not), who would/will you be most happy to see not starting on Sunday, in order from first most important to fifth most important?

Rashford. The lad has been on fire. Rejuvenated. He put in a huge shift on Thursday and appears to have a knock, or are they bluffing?

Casemiro. What a player to have in centre mid.

Martinez. Bruno Fernandes. Varane.

What your NUFC starting eleven would be against Man U (Assuming everybody available apart from Pope, Gordon, Krafth, Dubravka)?

Karius, Trippier, Botman, Schar, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Longstaff, ASM, Wilson, Almiron

Win on Sunday or finish top four?

Win on Sunday. The chance to actually win something would be great for the club and city.

What impact, if any, do you think Sunday’s result will have on the rest of this Newcastle United season in the Premier League?

I worry a loss could see our lean spell carry on for a bit. The epic progress pre Xmas being evened out a tad, as could well be over achieving with this squad.

As a percentage, how would you rate Newcastle United’s chances of winning the Carabao Cup?

I am going to be unpopular here.

I think we have a 35% of chance winning. This is a big ask. Huge pressure against Man Utd and the way they get decisions.

But – we are perhaps due a win. We didn’t play midweek. They did. Let’s see how tired they are if we can stay in it until late on.

Are you finding it difficult to stop your brain leaping forward in time, wondering just how mad the days and weeks are going to be as a Newcastle United fan if at last we win a trophy?

This is the best chance we have had in a very long time.

The pubs will be drank dry if we do pull it off, that’s a cert. I have allowed some thoughts as to what it might be like.

Less so than in ’98 and ’99.

Just once. Just once. We just need a game to go our way.

