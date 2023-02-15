Opinion

The longest migration in football history now finally coming to an end

Next up this weekend is Newcastle v Liverpool, the red scousers at St James’ Park, who we definitely owe a sound beating.

I’m not going to harp on about the injustices at Anfield last August in this season’s corresponding fixture.

All that is worth mentioning is that it is the only time that Newcastle United have been beaten in the Premier League all season.

Yes, it is one defeat so far and the Toon sitting pretty and in a Champions League position on merit.

The perpetually moaning and complaining Jurgen Klopp has so far seen his side labour over the course of this season. They currently find themselves in a position that has been alien to them for numerous amounts of years.

They will arrive on Tyneside after a win in the Merseyside derby on Monday night.

I’m not worried about them though. I appreciate that on their day they can play some scintillating stuff but those days are quickly becoming few and far between. Klopp knows that there is going to have to be a considerable rebuild done at Liverpool and that he might not be there long enough to oversee it.

They haven’t turned into a fading club on the pitch overnight. There have been a few blips over the last few seasons and they suffered some horrendous defeats around about the time of the lockdown in 2020, then again when the football calendar recommenced.

You will never get a Liverpool fan that would ever admit that this team are in decline though, or that their potential to win trophies may be diminishing. It’s just not in their psyche because they still expect teams to succumb and roll over to them, for no other reason than that they are the mighty Liverpool, the winners of 19 League Titles and 6 European Cups / Champions Leagues.

This Newcastle v Liverpool game will be not be an easy nut for NUFC to crack at Gallowgate but I expect us to take the game to them, in our last match before our Carabao / League Cup Final against Manchester United. We will have to be cautious of their swift counter attacking style, which was in evidence with their first goal against Everton on Monday. What we have though is the players to keep them on the back foot, knowing that their defence is their achilles heel.

I’m expecting Miguel Almiron to be fit and Anthony Gordon to start. Gordon has the potential to be our matchwinner on Saturday and I believe it will be something for Toon fans to savour if Eddie Howe pits him against Trent Alexander-Arnold.

If Allan Saint-Maximin is fit, I would have no hesitation in letting him loose down Liverpool’s right flank either, play Gordon further inside or tucking into midfield in place of the injured Joe Willock.

I think Alexander Isak will be chosen to lead the line, so that Callum Wilson has every chance of being fit for Wembley.

The St James’ Park faithful must be our twelth man and the atmosphere has got to be kept going, long after ‘Wor Flags’ have finished with their magnificent visual and vocal introductions. Lets turn our cathedral into a cauldron and I’ve absolutely got no doubt that our players will rise to the tempo and occasion.

Unlike on previous occasions, lets give ourselves the best chance of succeeding at Wembley by going there on a great high after a resounding result.

It is time for all of us from the management and staff, to the players and all of our supporters, to show resilience and courage.

The Magpies are flying high and it seems like they have just come back from what seems like the longest migration in the history of footballing ornithology.

HTL

