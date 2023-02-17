Opinion

The ‘Golden Boy’ who turned down all Liverpool attempts to sign him so he could join Newcastle United

This article is about Ivor Allchurch.

The man who turned Liverpool down in 1958 to join Newcastle United, for a then substantial £28,000 fee.

Ivor Allchurch (Ivor John Allchurch MBE to be precise) was an established Welsh international who had starred for his nation in the 1958 World Cup tournament in Sweden.

He was known as the ‘Golden boy’ of Welsh football and at 28 had spent his entire career at Swansea Town.

He turned his back on Liverpool (who had offered to fly him up to Merseyside on a private plane) because they were in the Second Division and after meeting Alderman McKeag at Manchester Exchange station, was quickly convinced to join top flight Newcastle United, where he duly put pen to paper on the top of a British rail trolley.

Newcastle’s ambitious young manager Charlie Mitten had got the man he wanted to join Len White and George Eastham in attack.

Ivor Allchurch was an exciting goalscoring inside forward who had plundered 124 League goals for Swansea before moving North.

Although Newcastle’s league form was erratic in the late 1950s, the three pronged attack still managed to terrorise First Division defences and the goals flowed.

Ivor’s time at Newcastle United wasn’t without its ups and downs and during this period his family suffered personal tragedy.

He twice put in transfer requests after falling out with the board. The first was when the club reneged on an agreement to let Ivor join up with the Welsh side for international duty.

He also became unsettled during the ‘George Eastham’ maximum wage saga, and was uncomfortable with a request to play at centre forward, insisting that Len White was the best striker at the club and the only man capable of carrying the burden of the number 9 shirt.

After an injury to Jimmy Schoular during a tumultuous season even by Newcastle United’s standards, Ivor Allchurch was made stand in captain. Our centre half Bob Stokoe went on record at the time as saying words to the effect that ‘Ivor Allchurch was the only man capable of doing the job justice’.

Unfortunately, Newcastle were relegated in 1961, but Mitten gave the captaincy to Allchurch on a full-time basis. With the abolition of the maximum wage, Ivor was also one of the highest paid footballers in the country on over £60 per week.

After being denied the opportunity to join up with Wales yet again, Ivor Allchurch resigned as captain in protest, but this was nothing to even more personal heartache that followed.

As a result Ivor Allchurch’s game naturally suffered and he explained to the Newcastle United heirarchy that it would be in his family’s best interests if they could leave their Kenton home and return to South Wales.

Newcastle United agreed to sell Ivor to Cardiff City for £18,000 (not bad for a bloke well into his 30s), and he eventually ended his career back at his beloved Swansea. His two spells with Swansea ensured that he became the club’s all time top scorer.

He scored 249 league goals in 691 games in his career, also scoring 23 international goals for Wales.

He was inducted into English Football’s Hall of Fame in 2005 and in the same year a statue of him was unveiled outside Swansea City’s Liberty Stadium.

