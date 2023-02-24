Opinion

The Geordie Roar

I have been taking my son, Joe, to watch Newcastle United since he was five years old.

Good luck to all of the Toon Pilgrims heading to Wembley and I hope you enjoy The Geordie Roar, my reflection about what it means to be a Geordie and part of this magnificent club.

The Geordie Roar (Newcastle United v Middlesbrough 20/12/2009).

It was 20th December 2009 and our baby boy; Joseph, was lying snuggled in his cot in the R.V.I, a stone’s throw St James’ Park.

The snow fell heavily as the Salvation Army visited the ward, singing Christmas carols and reducing us all to tears.

It had been an emotional journey since our arrival at hospital a few days earlier and there seemed to be magic in the air as the angelic harmonies of Away In A Manger drifted out onto the crisp Geordie night and The Faithful clad in black and white made their way dutifully towards the stadium, muffled against the biting cold.

Newcastle had been relegated to the Championship the previous season but were on a good run of form, and sitting top of the league with Chris Hughton, as their Manager. The importance of this home Derby fixture against Middlesbrough, couldn’t be underestimated.

Just as my Mother stepped through the sliding doors of the R.V.I to visit Joseph for the first time, the ground erupted as Shola Ameobi scored the second Newcastle United goal of the evening with a powerful header from Danny Guthrie’s precision right-wing cross to seal a 2-0 win.

She instinctively looked at me in shock and awe and said “Was that a Jumbo Jet?” and I said “Na Mam – that’s the Geordie Roar!”

The best sound in the world and more than just noise.

Pure euphoria. A primitive understanding.

A meeting of hearts and minds. 50,000 + distinct voices but unified as one.

