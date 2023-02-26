Opinion

The fans choice of Newcastle United team v Manchester United for Wembley final

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle United team v Manchester United?

We put together a list of the 24 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle looking to of course win their first silverware in 54 years, first domestic trophy in 68 years.

Nick Pope of course suspended.

Anthony Gordon and Martin Dubravka both cup-tied.

Whilst Emil Krafth is out injured and not expected to play again this season.

Joe Willock was / is an injury doubt but has been training with the group this week, so hopefully will be available.

Apart from the goalkeeping situation, Eddie Howe potentially set to have all of his outfield first team contenders available.

An interesting choice by the Newcastle fans below.

This is how the fans’ Newcastle United team v Manchester United looks with the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 24 players.

100% Trippier

100% Joelinton

100% Schar

100% Bruno

100% Botman

99% Almiron

99% Karius

92% Burn

85% Longstaff

74% Saint-Maximin

68% Wilson

First eleven choices above, then the rest below:

48% Isak

31% Willock

7% Targett

2% Anderson

1% Dummett

1% Murphy

1% Gillespie

0% Manquillo

0% Lascelles

0% Ashby

0% Fraser

0% Lewis

0% Ritchie

