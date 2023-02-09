Opinion

The big difference between United and Manchester U

Ok, hands held up moment – I’ve got my ticket for this Newcastle United v Manchester United cup final.

Apologies if you’re in the Twitter fun police that doesn’t like this sort of statement (sorry not sorry) and don’t worry if you tightened up a bit there at the mention of cup final tickets.

I’m not adding another chapter to the ticketing argument.

As we enter the ballot stage of proceedings, many people will have secured their ticket with others waiting in hope, but there’s another factor to consider: physically getting to Wembley.

I’ve said before that you needed to be ahead of the curve on this, and my gang made sure we booked a hotel once the semi final draw was made, as well as planning overnight parking and a schedule for the weekend. It was best to keep a lid on it though, as everywhere you turned online some wetty knickers was shrieking and howling about the prospect of discounting bottom on the league Southampton, both before and after we won the first leg at their ground.

To be fair, the Saints could have punctured some pretty extreme excitement in this parish had things gone wrong. With a decent amount of loyalty points and attendance at all home games in the cup run, me and my mates were confident of getting tickets, so booked with a cancellation option knowing that only an unlikely surge from Southampton stood between us and Wembley.

For others, I realise that it’s not that straightforward.

The nature of the ballot makes confident preparations frustratingly difficult, especially if groups of friends are spread across different allocation periods, but as we sit a mere 17 days away from the big Newcastle United v Manchester United event, people are going to want to get sorted and start looking forward to what could be the biggest day in their time supporting Newcastle (unless you’re like, well old).

There’s one thing I have to admit to just not understanding though.

There are people having a dilemma as to whether to go to London or not if they don’t have a ticket. I get this if you’re hoping to get yourself in by somehow sniffing out a last minute ticket, but if this is just to soak up some atmosphere and watch the game, then there’s a far better place to be: Newcastle.

If we do pull this one off, I think the whole country will get a look at the soul of this club, as the entire city will unite in its euphoria. For me there will be a number of degrees to the celebrations – at the game, in London and no doubt countless parties, both organised and impromptu, across Tyneside in the days and weeks that follow. If I couldn’t be at Wembley on the day I would want to be in the middle of that, surrounded by like-minded folk.

This is where I think there’s a huge difference between us and our cup final opponents.

I remember way back when we last visited a big venue, in Cardiff in 2005, getting involved in a lively discussion with a Man Utd fan from Devon. To be fair to him, he was there to go to the actual match, but for huge swathes of distant Man U fans their matchday experience seems to consist of watching the game on TV alone, before taking to the internet to leave snarky comments on the pages of opposing fans.

I’m not having a go at displaced fans here, geography should be no barrier to support who you want. I just think if you’re going to latch onto a team that holds no connection with you simply because of their success, it’s a bit disingenuous to start firing pops at people who are supporting the side that represents their own community, whether they still live there or not.

The beauty of it is though, that your everyday plastic won’t get near the experience that awaits us, whether it’s this month, next year, or further in the future.

A big success for Newcastle United would see the aforementioned parties aplenty but the positivity would just be everywhere. Schools will do full class celebrations, full families from grannies to toddlers will be buzzing and you’ll constantly be seeing people from various parts of your life lapping it up.

I find it remarkable how when we go mob handed to these big games you always bump into old workmates, school friends and even family members (I once got to the game at Club Brugge to find my cousin in the seat next to me) as the whole city seems to be on a mad weekender. I’ve taken the Monday off work to travel back from London but I’m sat here wondering how many extra days I’ll be throwing in, if we fetch the cup back.

I have a heightened sense of belief that our moment is coming, mainly because our old friends Barcelona are on hand to potentially provide a massive assist if they run Manchester ragged some 66 hours before we kick off.

If it isn’t to be, our moment will come, surely in the not too distant.

In this instance I’m sure there will be celebrations from the hardcore of Man Utd back in Manchester, but they have to share their city, whereas the partisan nature of Newcastle means no one has to hold back.

Best of luck to everyone indulging in the ongoing rounds of balloteering, or indeed to those currently rabidly entering the ticket competitions that are currently springing up everywhere, including on The Mag.

I hope we all have an incredible day coming up, wherever we may be.

