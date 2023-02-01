Opinion

The 10 fairest ways to allocate Carabao Cup final tickets to Newcastle United fans

Carabao Cup final tickets is now the hottest topic of all.

Tuesday night seeing Eddie Howe and his players completing the job.

It was 2-1 on the night and 3-1 on aggregate, NUFC on their way to Wembley.

Experience

On the basis that they need to get priority as generally least likely to be around for future cup finals…

The oldest 30,000 (assuming for this article’s purpose that is how many NUFC Carabao Cup final tickets) people who can prove they are a Newcastle United fan, get a ticket.

Youth

In recognition of having endured nothing other as adults than the Mike Ashley era before these past 15/16 months.

Only those who were aged under 18 in May 2007 will be eligible to apply for the 30,000 tickets.

50 Words

The club give an email address and every Newcastle fan has 50 words to explain why they deserve a ticket more than any other Newcastle supporter.

Amanda Staveley then reads them all and gives the 30,000 (or however many there is) tickets to the 30,000 best fans.

Price

The club allows all Newcastle United fans to bid for Carabao Cup final tickets.

If say there are 30,000 tickets available, the highest 30,000 bids get the tickets, with the surplus cash over the face value of the tickets going to help buy more players and deal with FFP.

Local

Tickets are allocated to the 30,000 people who currently live closest to St James’ Park.

Ensuring NUFC have the best possible local following at the final.

Going Green

The 30,000 tickets are allocated to those Newcastle fans who live nearest to Wembley.

Thus reducing as much as possible our NUFC carbon footprint.

Hunger Games

At half-time on Saturday during the West Ham game at St James’ Park, the 30,000 tickets are placed in the centre circle.

On the referee’s whistle, fans allowed to swarm onto the pitch and if able to get back to their seat with a ticket, they are going to the final.

Wor Flags are allowed to be used as Hunger Games style weapons to ‘dispossess’ a fellow fan.

If You Know Your History

At half-time on Saturday, during the West Ham match, Ant and Dec come out onto the pitch.

Every seat has been fitted with a means of keying in your answer.

Questions will then be asked about the history of Newcastle United, getting progressively tougher, until only 30,000 remain who haven’t got an answer wrong.

Keepie Ups

After Saturday’s match against West Ham, fans allowed onto the pitch 500 at a time.

Each fan allocated a football and if can keep it up in the air for 20 keepie up touches without the ball touching the grass, you get a ticket.

You only have one go but if not 30,000 manage to do so, it then becomes sudden death to get the remaining tickets, everybody given a second / third / fourth try in same order, until all tickets allocated.

Be Loud Be Proud

With the team needing maximum support at Wembley, then surely the 30,000 who can give the best vocal support should be getting the tickets.

So on Saturday, when Newcastle fans enter St James’ Park for the West Ham match, a sound proof booth just inside each turnstile. Members / Season tickets who couldn’t get to this West Ham match, will be tested via a zoom call. The 30,000 measured as the loudest, get the tickets.

